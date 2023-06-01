Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Ted Lasso creator and star Jason Sudeikis has bad news for fans hoping for more episodes.

The actor has previously hinted that the third season – which wrapped up on Apple TV+ earlier this week – would be the last, and it seems he’s following through on the promise.

Appearing on the Fly on the Wall podcast, Jason was pretty clear cut on the show’s future.

“This story is done,” he insisted.

“It sounds like such a political answer, but it’s the truth. We only conceived these three [seasons], then this thing became this big old thing.”

However, a consolation to fans may come in the shape of possible spin-offs, which Jason revealed the team has “thought out”.

He said: “Whether it’s [a book], whether it’s doing podcasts about the episodes to offer those audio commentaries... just to talk through things and the themes.

“And also it would explain the show in a much more cerebral way than I ever would have been able to explain it to anybody. Yeah, there’s opportunities, I think, for spin-offs.”

Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham and Brendan Hunt during the photocall for Ted Lasso Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Aside from the show’s fanbase, one person who won’t be best pleased to hear the news is Jason’s co-star Hannah Waddingham.

Earlier this week, the actor, who plays Rebecca in the show, jokingly revealed her plan to get Jason to write more episodes against his will.

“I mean I feel like trapping him in a dungeon with a notepad and a pen and just going: ‘Dude, what are you doing?’” she said during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

“You can’t step away from it. The characters are so beloved and we all love it.”