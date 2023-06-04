11 Hannah Waddingham Moments That Cemented Her Status As A Queen Of The Screen

Hannah Waddingham Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

There’s absolutely no doubt that Hannah Waddingham is a total legend when it comes to the small screen.

The 48-year-old actress skyrocketed to fame in 2020 thanks to her role in Ted Lasso, and quickly reached certified hun status after co-hosting this year’s Eurovision in Liverpool.

With all that, here are some of our favourite Hannah moments that are guaranteed to make your heart sing...

1. That time she pretended to present This Morning and absolutely killed it

Now is the perfect opportunity for the new presenters of #ThisMorning to be Hannah Waddingham and Alison Hammond. Absolute DREAM TEAM @ITV MAKE IT HAPPEN ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Fn9XQywpJL — Conor Collins (@conartworks) May 21, 2023

Hannah was given the keys to This Morning for about a minute ahead of her Eurovision hosting duties, and she totally smashed the assignment.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary invited the actor to give presenting the ITV daytime show a go and she didn’t miss a beat.

2. When she unveiled her impressive linguistic skills at Eurovision

If you didn’t already know this, Hannah is the Queen of accents and languages.

Over the years, she’s managed to slip into whatever language is required of her with total ease, and she playfully showed off her skillset at Eurovision.

3. When she couldn’t believe she was giving an acceptance speech at the Emmys

Hannah Waddingham’s Emmy speech is the purest thing 🥺 pic.twitter.com/s1v0dA2NzY — Sam ✨ (@chxstainiac2) October 27, 2022

Hannah was awarded an Emmy for her role as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso back in 2021.

And, nobody was as shocked as she was when she stepped onto the stage to collect it.

4. That time she admitted she got hammered in a make-up truck on Valentine’s Day

Hannah proved to be totally relatable during an appearance on The Ellen Show in 2022, revealing that she once got slaughtered on gin and tonics in-between filming Ted Lasso on Valentine’s Day.

“It ended with me throwing up out of a car”, she admitted. Icon.

5. When she had no idea whether being called ‘mother’ was a good thing

It’s clear #Eurovision has cemented Hannah Waddingham’s icon status in the hearts of LGBTQ+ fans. Here’s how she reacted to being called Mother during today’s press conference: pic.twitter.com/l5EMjFQvCV — Lucy Middleton (she/they) (@Miditun) May 12, 2023

It’s fair to say that Eurovision was a pivotal moment in Hannah’s career, with the internet falling head over heels her.

As a result, many fans on social media branded her ‘mother’. But Hannah had no idea how to react to this news when quizzed by a reporter. “Can I just ask whether that’s a good thing?” she asked.

“Go with it, go with it!” Graham Norton encouraged.

6. When she became immortalised as a Gif thanks to being the Game Of Thrones shame nun

Just found out that the woman presenting Eurovision last night, Hannah Waddingham, is the Shame woman from Game of Thrones. pic.twitter.com/bE5eOCDgPY — twitch.tv/Limmy (@DaftLimmy) May 14, 2023

Hannah starred in season five and six of Game of Thrones, portraying none other than Septa Unella, aka the Shame nun.

7. Being caught (on several occasions) having a little dance at Eurovision

There’s no doubt that Hannah wholeheartedly embraced the spirit of Eurovision.

Just look at how much fun she had dancing on the stage…

8. Basically eating up every single Benidorm scene she featured in

Don’t get on the wrong side of Tonya Dyke😂

Hannah Waddingham was pure comedic genius in Benidorm and we don’t talk about it enough pic.twitter.com/e7IFWzkVEV — Rachel (@weltonandwadds) January 16, 2023

She might have only appeared in Benidorm for seven episodes, but Hannah made damn sure that Tonya Dyke would be a character we’d never forget.

9. Oh, and when she showed off her four octave vocal range in a casual karaoke scene

anyway here’s hannah waddingham singing the winner takes it all, you’re welcome x pic.twitter.com/0O0wVGsrhF — char🦋 (@lorelaiswelton) October 26, 2021

Let’s face it, Hannah can sing.

10. Being simply one of the best guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Hannah Waddingham really was one of the best guest judges to grace Drag Race UK pic.twitter.com/RJleI5AAO4 — Rachel (@weltonandwadds) October 24, 2022

Hannah was a total delight on the Drag Race judging panel in 2022 and brought sheer joy to the runway.

11. And this appearance on QI

from now on when i think of hannah waddingham and sex education... it'll be this i'm thinking about pic.twitter.com/s2lOth0u68 — HOLLIE !!! (@ewaudreyhorne) November 18, 2022