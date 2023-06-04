11 Hannah Waddingham Moments That Cemented Her Status As A Queen Of The Screen

There’s absolutely no doubt that Hannah Waddingham is a total legend when it comes to the small screen.
The 48-year-old actress skyrocketed to fame in 2020 thanks to her role in Ted Lasso, and quickly reached certified hun status after co-hosting this year’s Eurovision in Liverpool.
Of course, she was an Olivier-nominated West End performer before then too, having also appeared in Sex Education, Game of Thrones, and a slew of shows you might have forgotten about.
With all that, here are some of our favourite Hannah moments that are guaranteed to make your heart sing...
1. That time she pretended to present This Morning and absolutely killed it
Hannah was given the keys to This Morning for about a minute ahead of her Eurovision hosting duties, and she totally smashed the assignment.
Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary invited the actor to give presenting the ITV daytime show a go and she didn’t miss a beat.
2. When she unveiled her impressive linguistic skills at Eurovision
If you didn’t already know this, Hannah is the Queen of accents and languages.
Over the years, she’s managed to slip into whatever language is required of her with total ease, and she playfully showed off her skillset at Eurovision.
3. When she couldn’t believe she was giving an acceptance speech at the Emmys
Hannah was awarded an Emmy for her role as Rebecca Welton in Ted Lasso back in 2021.
And, nobody was as shocked as she was when she stepped onto the stage to collect it.
4. That time she admitted she got hammered in a make-up truck on Valentine’s Day
Hannah proved to be totally relatable during an appearance on The Ellen Show in 2022, revealing that she once got slaughtered on gin and tonics in-between filming Ted Lasso on Valentine’s Day.
“It ended with me throwing up out of a car”, she admitted. Icon.
5. When she had no idea whether being called ‘mother’ was a good thing
It’s fair to say that Eurovision was a pivotal moment in Hannah’s career, with the internet falling head over heels her.
As a result, many fans on social media branded her ‘mother’. But Hannah had no idea how to react to this news when quizzed by a reporter. “Can I just ask whether that’s a good thing?” she asked.
“Go with it, go with it!” Graham Norton encouraged.
6. When she became immortalised as a Gif thanks to being the Game Of Thrones shame nun
Hannah starred in season five and six of Game of Thrones, portraying none other than Septa Unella, aka the Shame nun.
7. Being caught (on several occasions) having a little dance at Eurovision
There’s no doubt that Hannah wholeheartedly embraced the spirit of Eurovision.
Just look at how much fun she had dancing on the stage…
8. Basically eating up every single Benidorm scene she featured in
She might have only appeared in Benidorm for seven episodes, but Hannah made damn sure that Tonya Dyke would be a character we’d never forget.
9. Oh, and when she showed off her four octave vocal range in a casual karaoke scene
Let’s face it, Hannah can sing.
10. Being simply one of the best guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Hannah was a total delight on the Drag Race judging panel in 2022 and brought sheer joy to the runway.
11. And this appearance on QI
I mean, is there anything else to add here?