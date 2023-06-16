Hannah Waddingham during her interview on The View ABC

Hannah Waddingham has admitted there’s one thing in particular she’s struggling with now Ted Lasso is apparently done.

The Emmy-winning star plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton in all three seasons of the Apple TV+ comedy, which is currently at the centre of plenty of chat about whether or not it will be back for a fourth.

Advertisement

During an appearance on The View on Thursday, Hannah reiterated that she and her co-stars are still constantly in touch.

“Even though we have wrapped forever – apparently! – we are still in each other’s pockets,” she told the panel. “There’s just no hierarchy anywhere, we’re just a crazy mess of people, all just gently crying over each other.

She continued: “We are on WhatsApp all the time. It sounds like we’re faking – but we’re not! It’s so lovely.

“The thing that’s lovely is that won’t go, because we are all of an age where we’re not ‘here today, gone tomorrow’ kind of friends.

Advertisement

“But the thing I’m going to miss more than anything is… Rebecca Welton doesn’t exist unless I’m playing her. And that’s the hardest thing I’m dealing with at the moment. That I’ve lost a pal.”

Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham in Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Asked how playing Rebecca in Ted Lasso has “impacted” her life, Hannah said: “Being a woman who is not small, very tall, I had always struggled. The amount of times [people] would just be like, ‘well, we’ve already cast a guy who’s five-foot-seven’ or, ‘we’ve already cast a guy that’s this big’, and you’re like, ‘OK’.

“Whereas when I went in for this, Jason [Sudeikis] was like, ‘I don’t care if she wears four-inch heels – let’s do it!’. So, it’s so nice, when I first joined, I was like 45, which in itself is fabulous and unusual – ridiculous, that it’s so unusual.

“But the fact that he was just, ‘no, I don’t care that she’s taller than me’, that is a completely unique situation to find yourself in, where the man is so generous that they want to raise you up and celebrate everything that you are. And not that you’re some Skinny Minnie.”

Advertisement

Ted Lasso’s creator and star Jason recently shared disappointing news for fans who had been hoping for more episodes, following the recent series three finale.

However, Hannah has jokingly revealed her plan to get Jason to make more episodes – even if it is against the former SNL comedian’s will.