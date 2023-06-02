Hannah Waddingham Shares Her Take Amid Ted Lasso's Uncertain Future

Hannah Waddingham at the Olivier Awards earlier this year Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has admitted she doesn’t feel ready to say goodbye to the show, amid ongoing speculation about whether or not it will get another series.

Earlier this week, the season three finale began streaming on Apple TV+, with leading star Jason Sudeikis having since said the show was always only ever intended to have three series, and that the story of Ted Lasso is now “done”.

After the finale debuted, Hannah – who plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton – told The Hollywood Reporter she “genuinely” doesn’t know if Ted Lasso will return for a fourth run.

“That’s what’s kind of unnerving about it, because I’m not ready to say goodbye to Rebecca, or any of them,” she explained.

Hannah continued: “We shot it [the finale] a fair while ago now, and Brett Goldstein and I were saying during it that both of us were already in mourning while we were shooting. So it feels like it’s been kind of a long time coming.

“But then the season feels like it’s gone very quickly. We all got together last night to watch it together. And there was lots of like, snotty, heavy breathing.”

Hannah with co-stars Jason Sudeikis and Brett Goldstein Emma McIntyre via Getty Images

On the future of the show, she added: “I’m quite glad that I don’t know, because I think it would have made all of us have play this season, and certainly the season finale, differently.

“I think we had to take it in earnest and honour it.”