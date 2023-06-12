Hannah Waddingham Is Especially Proud Of This One Part Of Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham Leon Bennett/GA via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham has revealed the one part of Ted Lasso she is especially proud to have portrayed on screen.

The former Game Of Thrones star played Rebecca in the Apple TV+ series, which followed the goings on at the fictional AFC Richmond football club.

Over the course of the show, club owner Rebecca developed a close relationship with Jason Sudeikis’ character, the titular coach Ted Lasso, after initially only hiring him as a way to sabotage the team.

During a For Your Consideration Emmys event in the US on Saturday, Hannah explained what the two characters’ friendship meant to her.

She said (via The Hollywood Reporter): “I’ve been saying this for three years, that sometimes you can have a relationship with somebody that is so deep that it goes beyond.”

“I’ve never meant to say, for those observed that I’ve said it’s pedestrian, what I meant was that a leading woman and a leading man in a show can find a depth of love and companionship that is not purely sexual,” she continued.

Hannah with Jason Sudeikis Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

“I felt it when Jason and I met, and it was effortless from day one, and we still have it today. We will have each other’s backs forever, and I’m glad that we got to portray that onscreen.”

Ted Lasso creator and star Jason recently shared bad news for fans hoping for more episodes, following the series three finale, which dropped last month.

However, Hannah jokingly revealed her plan to get Jason to make more episodes – even if it is against his will.