Ted Lasso Fans Praise Season 3 Finale Episode As The 'Perfect' Ending

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the final episode of Ted Lasso.
After a sensational three seasons and 40 Emmy Award nominations, Ted Lasso’s final episode landed on Apple TV+ this week.
The Jason Sudeikis and Hannah Waddingham-led comedy series first arrived in 2020 and followed American college football coach Ted, who is hired to train the AFC Richmond team with the secret intention that his inexperience will lead them to failure.
But the plan to bring Richmond to its knees is foiled by Ted’s optimistic leadership, which unexpectedly leads the team to success.
Its concluding chapter, titled So Long, Farewell, the club’s owner Rebecca (played by Hannah Waddingham) decides to keep the majority of Richmond, selling 49% of it to the fans, and Roy becomes the club’s new manager.
As for Ted (Jason Sudeikis), he moves back to his home country of America where he becomes the coach of his son’s soccer team.
The show also appeared to confirm some-what of a romance between Ted and Rebecca, although not explicitly.
In closing scenes, she attempts to convince Ted to ditch his plans to return home and to stay in Richmond, but he can’t be swayed.
Ted Lasso fans expressed their satisfaction after watching the last-ever episode, with many branding it the “perfect” send off.
It seems as though fans have kissed goodbye to Ted Lasso for good though, with Jason appearing to shoot down the idea of reprising the show in the future.
This story is done,” he insisted during an appearance on the Fly on the Wall podcast this week.
“It sounds like such a political answer, but it’s the truth. We only conceived these three [seasons], then this thing became this big old thing.”
Speaking to Deadline in March, he also said: “The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being season 3—it’s flattering.
“Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’
“But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”
Ted Lasso is available to stream on Apple TV+.