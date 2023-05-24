Ted Lasso Fans Can't Believe Their Eyes After This Unexpected Season 3 Cameo

Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso Apple TV+

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of Ted Lasso.

Football fans could not believe their eyes after an unlikely cameo appearance in Ted Lasso’s latest episode.

The penultimate instatement of the third and final series of the Apple TV+ drama saw the show’s fictional AFC Richmond play Manchester City in a pivotal Premier League match.

One particular scene saw Ted – played by Jason Sudeikis – joined on screen by none other than real-life Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

PEP??? On Ted Lasso??? When he leaves us for Hollywood and Jason Sudeikis is responsible for ruining my life pic.twitter.com/WPckxT0P5Y — k • 🐝⚖️ (@lottiesriptide) May 24, 2023

Ted shook hands with Pep after Richmond triumphed in the match, telling him: “I gotta be honest with you, you’re a tough guy to beat.”

Pep even had a speaking part, replying: “Don’t worry about the wins or losses. Just help these guys be the best version of themselves on and off the pitch.

“This, at the end, is the most important thing.”

Pep also had an exchange with AFC Richmond player Jamie Tartt, who briefly left the club to join Manchester City in the show.

Pep’s cameo wasn’t revealed in the press prior to the episode dropping on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, and it left viewers stunned...

pep guardiola showing up on #TedLasso only for man city to lose 2-0 to richmond has sent me pic.twitter.com/4m5Aa279pT — evie ✨ ted lasso spoilers (@spiralofcolors) May 24, 2023

beard and ted fangirling over pep guardiola and him ACTUALLY being in the show might be my favorite thing ever omg 😭 #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/9t9mCmECSS — jo⚡️ (@lassoleil) May 24, 2023

Latest episode of #TedLasso is some roller coaster ride of emotions 🙌



And finally, Pep vs Ted ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/TUPDdbiOZd — Veer (@Rajveersinghth6) May 24, 2023

Me when I realised that Pep Guardiola actually appeared in the new episode of #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/0XiJgkNt91 — .-_-. (@prostonaborbkv) May 24, 2023

HEAD EMPTY THINKING ABOUT THE LIL EXCHANGE BTW JAMIE TARTT AND PEP GUARDIOLA‼️ pic.twitter.com/XQOw8v8i69 — Gigi🐙 ted lasso spoilers (@littleweirdoss) May 24, 2023

I swear @TedLasso is the best thing on television. And the fact that a dude from Kansas City came up with a goofy show about an American football coach in the Premier League, and made it so good that Pep freaking Guardiola would want to appear on it…it’s just wild. — Nate Bukaty (@nate_bukaty) May 24, 2023

did i just see Pep in an episode of Ted Lasso pic.twitter.com/5xyJTBsTDM — andreea (@bckIeys) May 24, 2023

The current season of Ted Lasso is set to come to an end next week, when the final episode drops on Apple TV+.

As yet, there’s no word on whether a fourth series will happen, although lead star Jason recently told Deadline: “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.

“The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet – that being Season 3 – it’s flattering.

“Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it’.

“But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”