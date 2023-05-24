Ted Lasso Fans Can't Believe Their Eyes After This Unexpected Season 3 Cameo

Warning! This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of Ted Lasso.
Football fans could not believe their eyes after an unlikely cameo appearance in Ted Lasso’s latest episode.
The penultimate instatement of the third and final series of the Apple TV+ drama saw the show’s fictional AFC Richmond play Manchester City in a pivotal Premier League match.
One particular scene saw Ted – played by Jason Sudeikis – joined on screen by none other than real-life Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.
Ted shook hands with Pep after Richmond triumphed in the match, telling him: “I gotta be honest with you, you’re a tough guy to beat.”
Pep even had a speaking part, replying: “Don’t worry about the wins or losses. Just help these guys be the best version of themselves on and off the pitch.
“This, at the end, is the most important thing.”
Pep also had an exchange with AFC Richmond player Jamie Tartt, who briefly left the club to join Manchester City in the show.
Pep’s cameo wasn’t revealed in the press prior to the episode dropping on Apple TV+ on Wednesday, and it left viewers stunned...
The current season of Ted Lasso is set to come to an end next week, when the final episode drops on Apple TV+.
As yet, there’s no word on whether a fourth series will happen, although lead star Jason recently told Deadline: “This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell.
“The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet – that being Season 3 – it’s flattering.
“Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season [have been released], they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it’.
“But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”
Ted Lasso is streaming now on Apple TV+, with new episodes dropping each Wednesday.