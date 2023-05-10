AppleTV+ Colin and Isaac are best mates in Ted Lasso – until their friendship seems to hit a rough patch

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for the latest episode of AppleTV+’s Ted Lasso.

Ted Lasso nailed one of the more complicated aspects of coming out for many of its LGBTQ+ viewers this week.

The sports comedy-drama focuses on an American football coach from the US who trains an English football team. It’s often praised for its portrayal of kindness and friendship – but the show seemed to be especially effective this week.

The latest episode of the AppleTV+ series called La Locker Room Aux Folles – named after a play about a gay couple, La Cage Aux Folles – has been lauded for depicting the misunderstanding that can happen between people who have just revealed their sexuality and those closest to them.

It all centres around a moment between best mates Colin (Billy Harris) and Isaac (Kola Bokinni). Isaac accidentally discovered his friend was gay in the previous episode, and then seemed furious at Colin.

But, to fans’ relief, it turns out that Isaac was not being homophobic, but was deeply upset that Colin hadn’t told him the truth about his sexuality before.

It all comes to a head when Isaac asks his friend: “What is it about me that made you think you couldn’t tell me?”

Colin replied: “It was about me. I was 99% sure that you’d support me. But the 1% chance that you wouldn’t scared the shit out of me.”

The friends quickly made up, but that moment stuck with viewers who were quick to hail it for its accuracy.

One Twitter user explained: “When I was sixteen and I came out to one of my friends, she asked me this: ‘Why didn’t you feel as if you could trust me?’

“And I remember struggling to explain that it has nothing to do with her. So this? This meant so fucking much to me. To see it placed into words.”

In the comments, the same Twitter user added: “Because nothing is more terrifying than the idea of losing the love of someone just for being who you are. Thank you @TedLasso for telling this story. Thank you. Thank you. THANK YOU.”

When I was sixteen and I came out to one of my friends, she asked me this: "Why didn't you feel as if you could trust me?" And I remember struggling to explain that it has nothing to do with her. So this? This meant so fucking much to me. To see it placed into words + #TedLasso pic.twitter.com/r1H5TWEvhK — lindsy || ted lasso spoilers (@biIasso) May 10, 2023

Other Twitter users were quick to rally in agreement, sharing their own difficult coming out stories.

this is all i’ve been thinking about since i’ve watched. it put me right back in that moment, and they did this so so well. — kev (@kevmeyer18) May 10, 2023

I had this exact conversation with my mom. She was devastated that I didn't feel I could confide such an important thing in her. It broke her heart for me to tell her that I never told anyone (until I was ready) for fear that no one would accept me. — George Biagi (@hoyageorge) May 10, 2023

I cried for much of this episode. Both for Isaac for feeling like Colin didn’t trust him. And Collin for struggling with the 1% — Mitchee (@mait_michelle) May 10, 2023

I'm feeling smug about calling it ahead of time. I immediately thought, "He's feeling hurt because he thinks Colin doesn't trust him." As a queer person myself who's had to do a lot of coming out, over and over, I've had this conversation in real life. — James ''same handle on octodon.social'' Dominguez (@jamesjdominguez) May 10, 2023

yeah like, that 1% chance of losing one of the most important people in your life feels like too scary a risk to take. — Big They (@himbovoorhees) May 10, 2023

I thought this was handled exceptionally well, hats off to the actors and writers — RJL (@RJLEssex1) May 10, 2023

People saying it’s understandable for Isaac to be mad at Colin because “he’s been lying to him this whole time!” Have you not thought how scary it would be to be gay when your fans and team and even your best friend use “gay” as an insult? Would YOU be mad at him? #TedLasso — Mia (@OmensOfRivia) May 3, 2023

It's often hard for people to comprehend what it's like to reveal a part of yourself that might shift everything as you know it. It's a weight to carry alone and a weight to place on others. It requires a quite scary leap of faith in how it could all play out each time. — Quinnessence 🎸🌈☮️❤️🌊🎠 (@OnceandfutureQF) May 10, 2023

But, luckily, the friends made up and the episode ended with them confirming their love for each other as they play video games together (leaving the good people of Twitter in floods of tears).

colin telling isaac he loves him and then “you can’t say it back can you?” and isaac saying “no but you know i do, yeah?” #tedlasso pic.twitter.com/16HQWN0LeM — 🐱linsey (@sonjustdont5) May 10, 2023

Honestly, Colin & Isaac had me worried there for a second on #TedLasso. Truly love how this episode gave Colin support in the form of Trent, allowed Isaac to do some introspection & gave these BFF's grace in figuring things out. Also @KolaBokinni's acting was *chefs kiss* ❤️ pic.twitter.com/0camtdIBDx — Lyra Hale ✍️🇵🇷🏳️🌈 (@TheAltSource) May 10, 2023

how i’m sleeping tonight knowing that colin and isaac made up and are playing fifa together pic.twitter.com/4ZCQPcLp16 — yami the latina ted lasso (@yavinquatro) May 10, 2023

#TedLasso



Isaac protecting Colin for the rest of the season



pic.twitter.com/G6Ic650jMg — B. 🐝 🏳️🌈 (she/her) (@4Shornie) May 10, 2023

new #TedLasso episode had me tearing up. the vulnerability of isaac and colin, the team supporting colin, and episode as a whole was amazing. pic.twitter.com/ymJ74LrnmD — quynh 🌻 (@ayye_quynh) May 10, 2023

i love colin and isaac so much pic.twitter.com/Uhh6wdlzZN — vili ! ted lasso spoilers (@jamietqrtt) May 10, 2023

