Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis performing a duet YouTube/Steps Of Faith Foundation

Hannah Waddingham and Jason Sudeikis staged a mini Ted Lasso reunion over the weekend – and gave us an epic musical moment in the process.

On Saturday night, the Emmy-winning British star was among the guests at Jason’s annual Thundergong! charity function in his Missouri hometown, and joined him on stage to cover Lady Gaga’s chart-topping mega hit A Star Is Born.

Advertisement

Jason initially made out he was going to perform the duet with his former Saturday Night Live co-star Will Forte – before Hannah made her surprise appearance to perform Gaga’s parts of the Oscar-winning song.

And the results? Well, just watch for yourself.

Jason and Hannah both appeared in all three seasons of Ted Lasso, the last of which came to an end in May.

While there’s seemingly no plan for a follow-up, Hannah has made no secret of her hopes for a fourth series to happen in the future, previously revealing she was finding it hard to say goodbye to her character, Rebecca Welton, the owner of the fictional team AFC Richmond.

Advertisement

“Rebecca Welton doesn’t exist unless I’m playing her,” she admitted. “And that’s the hardest thing I’m dealing with at the moment. That I’ve lost a pal.”

As the festive season approaches, we should probably all be prepared to see a lot more of the former Eurovision host on our screens in the coming weeks.