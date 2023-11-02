Hannah Waddingham Continues Takeover Of The Entire Festive Season With Yet Another Christmas Ad

Hannah Waddingham is the star of two of this year's new Christmas ads Baileys

Despite only being in the first days of November, the definitive proof that the festive season is almost here can be found on your TV screens in the breaks between segments of Big Brother and Married At First Sight.

We are, of course, talking about Christmas adverts. While the famed John Lewis offering for 2023 is yet to hit the airwaves, one star in particular has already been on double duty for both Marks and Spencer and Baileys.

Now, the social media users on X (formerly Twitter) are delighting in the fact that the former Ted Lasso actor has made a second appearance in a campaign for Baileys.

Hannah Waddingham in Baileys' new Christmas advert Baileys

Hannah’s second festive ad of the year sees her playing the conductor of a Christmas choir, with one fan enthusing: “Christmas 2023 belongs to Hannah Waddingham only.”

Another added: “This is hysterical - do you think all companies are just now finding out they’ve *all* cast Hannah Waddingham in their festive ads?”

Another one! Hannah Waddingham starring in the 2023 Baileys Christmas ad🔥🎄 pic.twitter.com/RLEsMPYSRd — Rachel (@weltonandwadds) November 2, 2023

This is hysterical - do you think all companies are just now finding out they’ve *all* cast Hannah waddingham in their festive ads? https://t.co/PHvLHCOZgz — bette davis thighs (@LivvyParrot) November 2, 2023

hannah waddingham, baileys and christmas - three of my all time favourite things pic.twitter.com/9uRIhhBkhP — daisy (@weltonsmac) November 2, 2023

WHY IS MY BELOVED FATHER INFORMING ME ABOUT A HANNAH WADDINGHAM BAILEYS AD. WHY HAVE I NOT SEEN IT. — Katha 🥚🔪 (@CaskettTrkLasso) November 1, 2023

christmas 2023 belongs to hannah waddingham only pic.twitter.com/QBnpJDr21j — caity 👻 (@sapphiclikeme) November 2, 2023

everyone else gearing up for ‘mariah season’ when it seems they haven’t quite got the memo that christmas is now in fact going to be referred to as ‘hannah waddingham season’ actually — b (@weltonsbecca) November 2, 2023

Now there’s only one thing left for Hannah to do – and that’s to feature in the new John Lewis advert and officially complete Christmas.