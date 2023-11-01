Hannah Waddingham Embraces Christmas In Her Own Unique Way In M&S' Star-Studded Festive Advert

Hannah Waddingham as seen in M&S' new Christmas ad campaign M&S

Hannah Waddingham stars in the newly-revealed M&S Christmas advert for 2023, along with a host of other big names.

As well as the Ted Lasso star, the advert also features Queer Eye’s Tan France, The Marvels star Zawe Ashton and singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, soundtracked by Ray BLK’s reimagined cover of Meat Loaf’s I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That).

In the clip, the stars are seen engaging in the usual Christmas activities like making a papier-mâché snowman, playing board games and writing cards, before they all decide to reject tradition and embrace doing “only what you love” this Christmas.

Hannah is then seen throwing party hats into a woodchopper, Tan launches the board game over his head, Sophie torches a pile of unfinished Christmas cards and Zawe swings a baseball bat at an Elf On The Shelf-style gnome.

“I love the build up to Christmas and all the magic and sparkle that comes with it!” Hannah enthused in a press statement. “If I’m perfectly honest, I’d be happy to start it all in November!

“Getting glammed up and spending time with loved ones and family is something I look forward to the most, so filming this campaign really got me in the festive spirit.”

Tan shared that being included in the campaign was “such an exciting moment for me”, adding: “I love celebrating Christmas with my kids and all the festivities that come with it (yes – even those home-made decorations!), and I’m so excited to share this campaign with them – they love going into M&S when we’re back in the UK, so they’ll be super excited when they see the ad.”

Meanwhile, another supermarket retailer has enlisted the help of a famous name as the new Christmas adverts continue to roll out.

Michael Bublé has been revealed as the star of Asda’s 2023 Christmas campaign, and a one-minute teaser shared on Wednesday shows the star singing a snippet of his festive track It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas.

The Queen Of Christmas herself, Mariah Carey, has also declared the start of festivities this month with her annual social media announcement.