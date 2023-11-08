The Trailer For Hannah Waddingham's Festive Special Confirms She's The New Queen Of Christmas

Hannah Waddingham in the trailer for the Apple TV+ Christmas special Apple TV+

It’s official: Hannah Waddingham is the new queen of Christmas.

The Ted Lasso star has been embracing all things festive this year, starring in new adverts for M&S and Baileys, which debuted within a day of one another.

Now, despite not even being halfway through November, the actor has unveiled her next Christmas extravaganza – Apple TV+’s festival special, Hannah Waddingham: Home for Christmas, which will debut globally on 22 November.

You better watch out...



Hannah Waddingham Home for Christmas – November 22 pic.twitter.com/6EEVZqfBjT — Apple TV (@AppleTV) November 8, 2023

The musical event will see the Emmy winner play host to a string of special guests for a pre-recorded live special at the London Coliseum.

The new trailer features Hannah, who has a background in musical theatre, presenting in a shimmering gold dress and singing Christmas tunes with an ensemble of dancers.

Guests who are set to appear include Ted Lasso co-star Phil Dunster, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr., singer and The Hobbit actor Luke Evans, Eurovision sensation Sam Ryder and musical guests The Fabulous Lounge Swingers.

The trailer also hints at more surprise guests, including a teaser snippet of Ted Lasso’s Juno Temple jumping out on Hannah to declare herself a “Christmas miracle”.

If Hannah wasn’t already coming for Mariah Carey’s crown, Hannah’s Home for Christmas special is produced by Done + Dusted, the same team behind Apple’s Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special in 2020.

The sudden wave of Hannah-starring Christmas content has led fans to wonder if companies are only just finding out about the double (or triple) bookings.

“This is hysterical - do you think all companies are just now finding out they’ve *all* cast Hannah Waddingham in their festive ads?” one social user wrote.

