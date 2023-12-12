Hannah Waddingham's Chaotic Golden Globe Nomination Reaction Sums Up Exactly Why We Love Her

NBC via Getty Images

She may be an award-winning actor – not to mention a genuine national treasure at this point – but the novelty clearly isn’t wearing off for Hannah Waddingham as her career continues to reach new heights.

On Monday, it was revealed that the British actor had been nominated for yet another Golden Globe for her performance in the most recent Ted Lasso would be underselling it quite considerably.

Advertisement

In fact, let’s just let Hannah speak for herself, shall we?

“WHAAAAAAAAT THE FUUUUUUUUU!!!!!!!!!!!!” she posted on X, before claiming she felt like she’d “died and gone to heaven!”. “I AM SHOOKETH!!!!! Thank you SO, SO MUCH.”

Turning her attention to fellow nominees Elizabeth Debicki, Abby Elliott, Christina Ricci, J Smith-Cameron and little-known indie actor Meryl Streep, Hannah added: “This list is the greatest gift! Thank you for including me. I’m FLOORED!”

WHAAAAAAAAT THE FUUUUUUUUU!!!!!!!!!!!! I’ve died and gone to heaven! @goldenglobes I AM SHOOKETH!!!!! Thank you SO,SO MUCH. This list is the greatest gift! Thank you for including me. I’m FLOORED! ❤️❤️❤️❤️🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/LDAS7zk4Sr — Hannah Waddingham.💣 (@hanwaddingham) December 11, 2023

Meanwhile, E! News also shared a somewhat more subdued (albeit still fabulous) statement from the one-time Eurovision host, which read: “Just when I didn’t think the ride with Ted Lasso could get any greater, to be nominated in this sea of Queens has blown my mind today!

Advertisement

“Thank you so much to The Golden Globes for this incredible recognition. Us Greyhounds aren’t done yet! WooHOO!”