Here Are The British Stars Leading The Way As The Golden Globes Nominees Are Announced

A host of British talent has been recognised among the nominees for next year’s Golden Globes.

Unlike most major awards shows, the Golden Globes acknowledge performances in both TV and film, with a number of HuffPost faves up for awards at the ceremony in January.

Among them are Hannah Waddingham, recognised for her performance in the third season of Ted Lasso, as is her co-star Juno Temple.

Dominic West, Gary Oldman and Brian Cox are all nominated in the Best Male Performance In A TV Drama Category, with the latter’s Succession colleague Matthew MacFadyen also receiving a nod for his role in the hit drama.

Fellow Brits Imelda Staunton, Bella Ramsey and Helen Mirren have all been recognised for their roles in The Crown, The Last Of Us and 1923, respectively, while Rachel Weisz, Sam Claflin and David Oyelowo are also up for TV acting awards.

A new addition to the ceremony is an award for stand-up comedy, with Ricky Gervais in the running for his upcoming Netflix special Armageddon.

Meanwhile, over in the film categories, Christopher Nolan is representing the Brits in the Best Director category for Oppenheimer, while Dua Lipa’s contribution to the Barbie soundtrack is up for Best Original Song.

Christopher Nolan VCG via Getty Images

Emily Blunt and Rosamund Pike have both received nominations in the Best Supporting Female Actor category, while Carey Mulligan is up for an award for her performance in the upcoming film Maestro.

As well as a wave of British performers, a host of Irish stars are also up for awards, with Andrew Scott, Barry Keoghan and Cillian Murphy all in the running for Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Drama.