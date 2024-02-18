A selection of the must-see looks from the 2024 Baftas Neil Mockford/Mike Marsland/Joe Maher/Bafta/Getty

With the Golden Globes, Critics’ Choice Awards, Emmys and Grammys all over with for another year, it’s finally time for us Brits to roll out the red carpet this awards season.

Sunday night saw some of the most popular figures in Hollywood arriving in London for the 2024 Baftas, meaning the guestlist was every bit as A-list as you’d hope for on the biggest night in British film.

Former Doctor Who star David Tennant was the night’s host, with Oppenheimer leading the way when it came to nominations on 13 nods, including Best Film and Best Director for filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

Host Scott Garfitt via Getty Images

Nominated cast members Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr all made a big impression on the red carpet on Sunday, as did their co-stars Florence Pugh and Josh Hartnett.

The ceremony also featured performers from screen and stage legend Hannah Waddingham and Sophie Ellis-Bextor, who is still enjoying a chart renaissance off the back of Saltburn.

Meanwhile, Rosamund Pike, Carey Mulligan, Dua Lipa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Phoebe Dynevor and James McAvoy were among the other British attendees.

Check out all the red carpet photos you need to see from the 2024 Baftas in the gallery below. You can also see the full list of nominees here…