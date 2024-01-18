Awards season is definitely in full swing for 2024, with the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards having dished out their winners in the past couple of weeks.
Now, it’s time for us Brits to have a go, with the nominations for this year’s Baftas being announced on Thursday afternoon.
It probably comes as no great surprise that Oppenheimer is among the leading films this year, picking up six nominations among the main categories, including individual nods for cast members Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr, as well as filmmaker Christopher Nolan.
Also on six nominations is The Holdovers, while the drama All Of Us Strangers is on five, including Outstanding British Film.
Meanwhile, Barbie – which went into the Baftas with an impressive 15 nominations on the longlist – is recognised in three major categories, with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling up for acting prizes.
Saltburn has done pretty well for itself too, with four nominations, while Killers Of The Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone (who previously triumphed at both the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards) is a notable absentee in the acting categories.
Here are all the nominees that were announced on Thursday, as well as the previously-revealed contenders for the coveted Rising Star title...
Best Film
Anatomy Of A Fall
The Holdovers
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Outstanding British Film
All Of Us Strangers
How To Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Wonka
The Zone Of Interest
Best Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Colman Domingo (Rustin)
Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)
Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
Teo Yoo (Past Lives)
Best Leading Actress
Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)
Sandra Hüller (Anatomy Of A Fall)
Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane)
Margot Robbie (Barbie)
Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Best Supporting Actress
Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)
Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)
Claire Foy (All Of Us Strangers)
Sandra Hüller (The Zone Of Interest)
Rosamund Pike (Saltburn)
Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)
Best Supporting Actor
Rober De Niro (Killers Of The Flower Moon)
Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)
Jacob Elordi (Saltburn)
Ryan Gosling (Barbie)
Paul Mescal (All Of Us Strangers)
Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers)
Best Director
Andrew Haigh (All Of Us Strangers)
Justine Triet (Anatomy Of A Fall)
Alexander Payne (The Holdovers)
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Jonathan Glazer (The Zone Of Interest)
Original Screenplay
Anatomy Of A Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Maestro
Past Lives
Adapted Screenplay
All Of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone Of Interest
Outstanding By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Earth Mama
How To Have Sex
Is There Anybody Out There?
Film Not In The English Language
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy Of A Fall
Past Lives
Society Of The Snow
Zone of Interest
Animated Film
The Boy And The Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse
EE Rising Star
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia McKenna-Bruce
Sophie Wilde
The 2024 Baftas are due to take place in London on Sunday 18 February, with an exciting new host. Check out Bafta’s social media accounts for the nominees in more technical categories.