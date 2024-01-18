Oppenheimer, Barbie and The Holdovers have all been nominated at this year's Baftas Universal/Warner Bros/Focus Features

Now, it’s time for us Brits to have a go, with the nominations for this year’s Baftas being announced on Thursday afternoon.

It probably comes as no great surprise that Oppenheimer is among the leading films this year, picking up six nominations among the main categories, including individual nods for cast members Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr, as well as filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

Also on six nominations is The Holdovers, while the drama All Of Us Strangers is on five, including Outstanding British Film.

Meanwhile, Barbie – which went into the Baftas with an impressive 15 nominations on the longlist – is recognised in three major categories, with Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling up for acting prizes.

Saltburn has done pretty well for itself too, with four nominations, while Killers Of The Flower Moon’s Lily Gladstone (who previously triumphed at both the Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice Awards) is a notable absentee in the acting categories.

Here are all the nominees that were announced on Thursday, as well as the previously-revealed contenders for the coveted Rising Star title...

Best Film

Anatomy Of A Fall

The Holdovers

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Outstanding British Film

All Of Us Strangers

How To Have Sex

Napoleon

The Old Oak

Poor Things

Rye Lane

Saltburn

Scrapper

Wonka

The Zone Of Interest

Best Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Colman Domingo (Rustin)

Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)

Barry Keoghan (Saltburn)

Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)

Teo Yoo (Past Lives)

Best Leading Actress

Fantasia Barrino (The Color Purple)

Sandra Hüller (Anatomy Of A Fall)

Carey Mulligan (Maestro)

Vivian Oparah (Rye Lane)

Margot Robbie (Barbie)

Emma Stone (Poor Things)

Best Supporting Actress

Emily Blunt (Oppenheimer)

Danielle Brooks (The Color Purple)

Claire Foy (All Of Us Strangers)

Sandra Hüller (The Zone Of Interest)

Rosamund Pike (Saltburn)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Holdovers)

Best Supporting Actor

Rober De Niro (Killers Of The Flower Moon)

Robert Downey Jr (Oppenheimer)

Jacob Elordi (Saltburn)

Ryan Gosling (Barbie)

Paul Mescal (All Of Us Strangers)

Dominic Sessa (The Holdovers)

Best Director

Andrew Haigh (All Of Us Strangers)

Justine Triet (Anatomy Of A Fall)

Alexander Payne (The Holdovers)

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Jonathan Glazer (The Zone Of Interest)

Original Screenplay

Anatomy Of A Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Maestro

Past Lives

Adapted Screenplay

All Of Us Strangers

American Fiction

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone Of Interest

Outstanding By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Blue Bag Life

Bobi Wine: The People’s President

Earth Mama

How To Have Sex

Is There Anybody Out There?

Film Not In The English Language

20 Days In Mariupol

Anatomy Of A Fall

Past Lives

Society Of The Snow

Zone of Interest

Animated Film

The Boy And The Heron

Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse

EE Rising Star

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia McKenna-Bruce

Sophie Wilde