This Is Why A Sex Scene From Poor Things Had To Be Edited For Its UK Release

Emma Stone in the new film Poor Things. Searchlight Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

Warning: This article contains minor spoilers for the film Poor Things.

In the lead-up to Poor Things’ release, much has been made in the media of the film’s sexual content and many racy scenes.

But one scene in particular proved too much for the British Board Of Film Classification, who insisted that the sequence in question would have to be edited if it were to be released here in the UK.

For those unaware of Poor Things’ story, the film centres around Emma Stone’s character Bella Baxter, a woman who dies and is brought back to life by a Frankenstein-esque scientist, using the brain of a baby.

Over the course of the film, she goes on a journey of discovery of both the world and herself… and yes, that includes a lot of sex.

Towards the end of the film, after seemingly losing all of her money on her adventures, Bella moves to Paris where she becomes a sex worker.

Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo on the set of Poor Things Searchlight Pictures/Moviestore/Shutterstock

At this point in the film, a montage of Bella and her clients is shown, including a man who wants to have sex with her in front of his sons in order to teach them about sex.

It was this sequence that the BBFC took issue with, stating that in order for Poor Things to achieve an 18 certificate, this scene would have to be altered.

“We informed the distributor we would be likely to classify the film 18 on condition that changes be made to one short sequence depicting sexual activity in the presence of children,” the BBFC said on their website. “This is in accordance with the Protection of Children Act 1978.

“When the distributor submitted the film for formal classification, the scene had been re-edited, and we were able to classify the film 18.”

The film was among the big winners at the Golden Globes over the weekend, scooping Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy, as well as an individual win for Emma Stone.

