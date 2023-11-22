Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Hannah Waddingham's Latest TV Venture

Hannah Waddingham performing a musical number in her TV special Home For Christmas Apple

The big day might be over a month away, but if Hannah Waddingham says it’s time to start getting ready for the festive season, then we reckon it’s probably time to start getting ready for the festive season.

On Wednesday, the Emmy-winning star of both stage and screen debuted her long-awaited special Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas, which sees her belting out festive classics, serving up laughs in silly sketches and reuniting with her former Ted Lasso co-stars.

Advertisement

The episode is now streaming on Apple TV+, with critics heaping praise on the 45-minute special, singling out its multi-talented host and her many special guests.

And even those who’ve acknowledged there’s no getting around how cheesy Home For Christmas is at its core have also admitted there’s no resisting its charms.

“This is very gentle, very showbiz, very glittering,” says The Guardian’s three-star review. “The jokes are warm, not hot, but everyone laughs heartily, buoyed by the high spirits around them.”

“Waddingham’s relentless good cheer is contagious,” the review continues, concluding: “Not even the Grinch could bah-humbug a spectacle like that.”

Advertisement

Camp Apple

The Independent’s four-star review was similarly enthusiastic, saying: “From the moment her cab pulls up outside the Coliseum, she’s belting out a festive ditty, charisma turned up to 11.”

“Up next?” they ask. “World domination, presumably…”

Attitude magazine has given the review its top score of five stars, hailing its host’s “star quality” and describing the special itself as “the most perfect and joyous way to get you excited for the holidays this year”.

“She’s smashed it out of the park, proving once again why she is the bright shining star she is,” Attitude’s critic continues. “As well as killer, show-stopping vocals Waddingham also brings her characteristic warmth, humour, and infectious energy to the 45-minute special.”

Elsewhere, the Wall Street Journal describes Home For Christmas as a “very musical holiday TV special as merrily, madly anachronistic as Bing Crosby in a sleigh full of eggnog”, and the LA Times celebrates Hannah as a “bona fide star” with a “soaring” voice.

Advertisement

Hannah performing with Leslie Odom Jr Apple

Hannah Waddingham: Home For Christmas was filmed at London’s Coliseum theatre earlier this year, and features appearances from Luke Evans, Leslie Odom Jr and Sam Ryder.

Before the special’s debut, Hannah was already dominating the festive season thanks to her appearances in not one, but two Christmas adverts this year.