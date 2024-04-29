Hannah Waddingham celebrating her Emmy win in 2021 Jay L. Clendenin via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham has admitted she had to find a new spot to keep her Emmy for a very practical reason.

The British actor won her first award from the Television Academy in 2021 for her performance as fictional football club owner Rebecca Welton in the comedy Ted Lasso.

Advertisement

Since then, she’s been very candid about the fact the award was housed in her nine-year-old daughter’s bedroom, “to show her that her mummy will only ever be away when it’s for a really, blooming good reason”.

“I think it shows her that, when she’s older, she just has to fight that little bit harder and magical things will happen,” she claimed shortly after her win.

However, it turns out she had a very quick change of heart – for a very understandable reason.

Hannah at the Oliviers earlier this month Mike Marsland via Getty Images

“I did want her to see that I don’t just naff off for no reason, but I realised that she could probably have her eye out with the wings, because she was only seven at the time,” Hannah told The Mirror.

Advertisement

“So now it sits in front of my hob in the kitchen.”

Hannah said of the award: “She’s very good for propping up things like recipes and to-do lists. She’s an active lady.”

Following her win in 2021, Hannah was subsequently nominated for two more Emmys thanks to her performance in Ted Lasso, but lost out to Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri.