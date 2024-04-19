Hannah Waddingham Breaks Silence On Viral Moment She Called Out A Red Carpet Photographer

Hannah Waddingham has addressed an incident at this year’s Oliviers in which she called out a comment made towards her by a male photographer.
On Sunday evening, the Emmy winner hosted the Olivier Awards for the second year running.
Before the ceremony got underway, she was caught on camera telling a photographer: “Oh my god you would never say that to a man. Don’t be a dick otherwise I’ll move on. Don’t say ‘show me leg’.”
The clip in question has since been viewed more than 2.3 million times and earned the Ted Lasso actor a wave of support – including from The One Show host Alex Jones during Wednesday’s live show.
“How are you, Hannah, at the other end of that?” Alex asked Hannah during the episode, to which her guest responded: “I’m good. I called out what [was] absolutely necessary to call out and I’ve received a written apology and now I’m so ready to move on.”
She added: “I’m not having it overshadow what was the most glorious, joyful, positive night.
“I don’t usually say this, but I was really flipping proud of that night. It did exactly what we wanted it to, the whole place erupted like a bunch of lunatics, so that’s what the takeaway should be.”
Hannah is a three-time Olivier nominee herself, following her performances in the West End shows Spamalot, A Little Night Music and Kiss Me Kate.
The winners at this year’s event included Mark Gatiss, Nicole Scherzinger and Succession actor Sarah Snook.