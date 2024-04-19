Hannah Waddingham Breaks Silence On Viral Moment She Called Out A Red Carpet Photographer

Hannah Waddingham pictured at this year's Olivier Awards Can Nguyen/Shutterstock

On Sunday evening, the Emmy winner hosted the Olivier Awards for the second year running.

Before the ceremony got underway, she was caught on camera telling a photographer: “Oh my god you would never say that to a man. Don’t be a dick otherwise I’ll move on. Don’t say ‘show me leg’.”

“How are you, Hannah, at the other end of that?” Alex asked Hannah during the episode, to which her guest responded: “I’m good. I called out what [was] absolutely necessary to call out and I’ve received a written apology and now I’m so ready to move on.”

She added: “I’m not having it overshadow what was the most glorious, joyful, positive night.

“I don’t usually say this, but I was really flipping proud of that night. It did exactly what we wanted it to, the whole place erupted like a bunch of lunatics, so that’s what the takeaway should be.”

