Hannah Waddingham outside the 2024 Oliviers Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Hannah Waddingham has received a wave of praise after calling out a photographer at this year’s Olivier Awards.

On Sunday night, the Ted Lasso star fronted the theatre-centric awards show for the second year running, fresh from winning an RTS accolade for her presenting work.

However, before the event got going, the Emmy winner shared her disdain after taking issue with a comment made by a photographer outside the ceremony.

“Oh my god you would never say that to a man,” she was heard saying in a clip captured outside the Royal Albert Hall. “Don’t be a dick otherwise I’ll move on. Don’t say ‘show me leg’.”

long story short: hannah was being her gorgeous self and the 📸 made some comment about her leg we couldn't quite make out and... well, the video speaks for itself. This woman is a role model. Always, always call pricks out on their bullshit. https://t.co/TUPwdqEYo2 pic.twitter.com/ybhxCo5FJ6 — bruna but with a posh accent (@odeiotedlasso) April 14, 2024

True to her word, the British performer was then seen leaving the scene at the end of the video, which has already been viewed a quarter of a million times on X (formerly Twitter).

Fans on X have also been quick to heap praise on Hannah for standing her ground and putting the photographer in question in his place.

I could not love her more! I absolutely LOVE that she stands her ground and will not let people treat her like crap. — Hannah (@britishbatwit) April 14, 2024

Good evening to Hannah Waddingham only. https://t.co/S9rB5LAZYE — David Chipakupaku 🏴🇿🇲 (@David_Chippa) April 14, 2024

Damn rude photographer. I’m glad she called him out! 💪💪And I’m glad her friend Michael Ball was there to give her a hug; I’m sure she needed it in that moment. 🙌🏼 — Marilyn (@MarilynReplogl2) April 14, 2024

THIS. This is why I adore and admire her so far beyond her talent and her looks. She is FIERCE and will always call men out on their shit. She wasn’t scared at all. She’s not just standing up for herself here, but for all of us. ✊🏼🩷 https://t.co/EyNhrJ2VLs — Kristi 🥁 (@krisplaysdrums1) April 14, 2024

She is amazing, what a role model 👏👏 — Bubble ✨️💫❤️ (@Lenod) April 14, 2024

queen behaviour, so many people just think they can say stupid shit and get away with it without any consequences for them being absolute arses https://t.co/xHUBCpYcUV — hannah (@wadderskis) April 14, 2024

“My Dad taught me to call out misogyny from a young age. I think it’s important that when you see someone behaving badly, you call them out and batter them over the head with it.“ - Hannah Waddingham🔥 https://t.co/b9LeJTEyCy — Rachel (@weltonandwadds) April 14, 2024

absolute queen behavior and a great example for younger girls in the industry about knowing their worth https://t.co/0PdQxozgQ3 — em (@horticultrebaby) April 14, 2024

YES, her majesty. I hate that she had to have that interaction, but my GOD did she handle it well. Literal Queen. 🔥🤌✨ If I'm going to aspire to be anyone, it'll be her. Always stand your ground, know your value and take no-one's bullshit. #Respect @hanwaddingham https://t.co/eVWdTWmVKZ — Hannah. 🦩🍉 (@Writtenndust) April 14, 2024

Hannah previously spoke out against misogyny that’s been aimed at her throughout her career during an interview with Glamour, specifically mentioning comments from male photographers.

“When it comes to dealing with sexism, especially in my industry, I was on the receiving end of it mostly when I was modelling back in my 20s, with some of the nonsense that misogynistic male photographers would throw at me to put me in my place,” she said.