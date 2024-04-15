Hannah Waddingham has received a wave of praise after calling out a photographer at this year’s Olivier Awards.
On Sunday night, the Ted Lasso star fronted the theatre-centric awards show for the second year running, fresh from winning an RTS accolade for her presenting work.
However, before the event got going, the Emmy winner shared her disdain after taking issue with a comment made by a photographer outside the ceremony.
“Oh my god you would never say that to a man,” she was heard saying in a clip captured outside the Royal Albert Hall. “Don’t be a dick otherwise I’ll move on. Don’t say ‘show me leg’.”
True to her word, the British performer was then seen leaving the scene at the end of the video, which has already been viewed a quarter of a million times on X (formerly Twitter).
Fans on X have also been quick to heap praise on Hannah for standing her ground and putting the photographer in question in his place.
Hannah previously spoke out against misogyny that’s been aimed at her throughout her career during an interview with Glamour, specifically mentioning comments from male photographers.
“When it comes to dealing with sexism, especially in my industry, I was on the receiving end of it mostly when I was modelling back in my 20s, with some of the nonsense that misogynistic male photographers would throw at me to put me in my place,” she said.
“I called them out straight away – and they would then try to fight their corner, but I never let it go; I always called it out – but back then, it was at a time when people didn’t back you up. But I know that I’ve always given off an air of: ‘I will literally kill you if you treat me like that!’.”