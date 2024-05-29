Ruth Jones Gets Candid About Gavin & Stacey 'Leak': 'I Think It Was Really Mean'

Ruth Jones at the Olivier Awards last month Dave Benett via Getty Images

Speculation about whether the Bafta-winning comedy would ever be back on our screens has been rife ever since Nessa got down on one knee at the end of the 2019 Christmas special, which was watched by 18 million of us in total.

Earlier this month, Ruth and collaborator James Corden finally confirmed the news fans had been waiting almost five years for – that Gavin & Stacey would be back for one last episode this festive season.

Prior to that, though, Deadline had reported on the special months earlier, which Ruth quickly shot down during a radio interview days later.

Speaking to Woman’s Hour on BBC Radio 4, Ruth revealed she was upset about the news getting out early, as it meant she had to “lie” both in public and private about Gavin & Stacey’s return.

‘Until you know for definite that it can happen, you can’t say anything’



Ruth Jones tells @BBCNuala why she thought it was “mean” that details of the Gavin and Stacey Christmas special were leaked to the press 🔽 — BBC Woman's Hour (@BBCWomansHour) May 28, 2024

“It was unfortunate because James and I wanted to give everybody a nice surprise and I think it was really mean that they leaked it,” she said.

“Because also it meant that I had to lie to people, to friends and family, because they were all saying ‘is it happening?’. And the reality is that until you have your cast booked, budget worked out, all of those things, you cannot say categorically that it is going to happen.”

The 2008 Gavin and Stacey Christmas special BBC

Ruth and James confirmed the news on social media, posing with the Gavin & Stacey “finale” script in a selfie alongside the message: “It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day.”

Deadline previously claimed that the “majority of the main cast” would be coming together over the summer to film the new one-off episode.

