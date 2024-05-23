Hit BBC Sitcom Outnumbered To Return For A Christmas Special This Year

Outnumbered cast Hat Trick Productions

Eight years since the Brockmans were last on our screen, it’s been announced that Outnumbered will return for a Christmas special this year.

The BBC sitcom is set to welcome back stars Hugh Dennis and Claire Skinner for a one-off episode of the hit show, which ran for five seasons between 2007-2014 – before returning for a Christmas episode in 2016 – and followed the hectic life of one family of five in west London.

Creators Guy Jenkin and Andy Hamilton are set to return to write and direct, as will former child actors Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez, who are now all grown up.

According to the BBC, the show will find parents Pete and Sue in their downsized home as they attempt to host some stress-free family festivities.

“In a moment of adversity, Sue and Pete gather all their offspring (including one grandchild) to try and celebrate a traditional family Christmas,” reads the episode synopsis. “But fate, neighbours, hyenas and bus replacement services get in their way.”

In a statement, comedian Hugh said he “can’t wait for the Brockmans to be back together again”.

He continued: “Pete and Sue have downsized, the children are no longer children, but I’m sure family life will prove to be just as chaotic as ever.”

Claire added: “I’m really looking forward to being reunited with my TV family. Working on this wonderful BBC comedy doesn’t feel like work and is one of the greatest joys for us all.”

Along with playing an on-screen couple in the Bafta-nominated, the co-stars confirmed back in 2018 that they were also together in real-life.

The latest announcement comes after the Outnumbered kids teased a mysterious project together in October last year.

In 2022, former Mock The Week panellist Hugh said he would be up for reprising his role on the show.



He told Radio Times: “I would love to do more Outnumbered in whatever form. Somehow in my head I kind of think we could do it where it’s the other way round and they have to look after us. But we’re not quite old enough yet.

“I really loved doing that show. Indeed I’ve enjoyed doing almost everything I’ve done but no, I’d very happily do more Outnumbered.”