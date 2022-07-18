The Outnumbered Kids Have Reunited As Fully Grown Adults, And Now We Feel Old

The kids of Outnumbered have come together for a reunion that is sure to have fans of the hit BBC sitcom feeling old.

Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez – who played the Brockman family’s children, Jake, Ben and Karen – are all grown up in a snap they shared 15 years on from their screen debut.

The former child stars, who are now all in their 20s, came together over the weekend, with Tyger, 26, writing on Instagram: “Family. #grateful”

Ramona, 21, also wrote: “Slip central as Daniel calls it.”

The trio starred alongside Claire Skinner and Hugh Dennis, who played their frazzled parents Pete and Sue, in Outnumbered, which debuted in 2007.

The BBC sitcom, which followed the frantic lives of the Brockman family, ran for six series and an addition special until 2016.

Romona Marquez, Claire Skinner, Hugh Dennis, Daniel Roche and Tyger Drew-Honey in Outnumbered BBC

Throughout its run, the show was hailed for its semi-improvisational scripting and realistic portrayal of family life.

It also brought Claire and Hugh together romantically, as in 2018 they confirmed they were in a relationship.

They are not thought to have started dating until production on the show had ended, with Hugh telling the Mail On Sunday at the time: “I am very, very happy, we are so very happy… It’s nice and yes, it’s so lovely.”