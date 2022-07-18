Alison Hammond's Face Is A Picture After Dermot O'Leary Swears Live On This Morning

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary ITV

Alison Hammond was caught off guard during Monday’s edition of This Morning when co-host Dermot O’Leary unexpectedly swore live on air.

With regular hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby now on their annual summer break, Alison and Dermot are currently fronting the ITV daytime show.

Advertisement

Near the beginning of Monday’s show, Alison commented that it was “like a Big Brother reunion” as she and Dermot spoke to former housemate Kate Lawler via video-link.

“We couldn’t pass this moment up by not having a quick look at you and Kate in an iconic moment in the Big Brother house,” Dermot revealed, before the infamous scene in which Alison broke the garden table by jumping on it played.

“That is when I was on the table, and obviously Kate’s weight broke it,” Alison joked. “Look how young I am. Young and innocent. And what about you, Derm? You looked hot back in the day.”

“What do you mean back in the day?” he responded, with Alison later adding: “How do you feel when you see yourself like that? So young. You were so good at that show.”

Advertisement

Dermot then questioned: “Just at that show?”

Alison was clearly caught off guard by Dermot's comment about her ITV

“Yeah, that one,” Alison replied, with the pair then descending into laughter. Apparently forgetting where he was and, indeed, what time of day it was, he then commented: “Such a bitch!”

Alison then apologised for Dermot’s language, but as he began introducing the next segment, viewers noticed that she was struggling not to laugh:

I’m screaming at Alison trying to keep a straight face after Dermot called her a bitch live on air 😭 #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/UfSJ7TIROT — Liam (@LiamLambrini) July 18, 2022

Dermot saying “such a bitch” and Alison trying to not laugh is getting me through the heatwave #thismorning pic.twitter.com/30xai4b4Tz — Hannah Sherry (@HannahLSherry) July 18, 2022

Advertisement

Alison trying not to laugh at Dermot is killing me 😂 #thismorning — Ella (@ellskc) July 18, 2022

The awkwardness after the “b” bomb was dropped 😂 https://t.co/WOjz1mWsi3 — shazzaD (@beautifulUboo5) July 18, 2022

Dermot O’Leary swearing on #thismorning 😂😂😂😂😂😂 brilliant. Alison and Dermot’s chemistry is 100%! — Heidi Griffiths (@heidifrankie93) July 18, 2022

This is brilliant, can’t stop laughing! 😂 https://t.co/XFOqTQb2Vg — Siobhan Hodgetts (@Shevs_20) July 18, 2022

Advertisement

Meanwhile, some questioned whether Dermot’s use of language towards his co-host may have crossed a line:

Dermot is out of order calling Alison a bxxch !!! She apologised but he hasn’t 👀 — Kathy B (@KathyB05775264) July 18, 2022

Dermot disgustingly calling Alison a bitch. Get rid. #thismorning — Carron Douglas (@douglas_carron) July 18, 2022

Last month, Alison and Dermot were at the centre of reports in the Daily Mail claiming their differences had left them struggling to “hit it off” behind the scenes, which were quickly dismissed by an ITV spokesperson.

The two first met 20 years ago, after her time as a housemate on Big Brother came to an end, while he was presenting the spin-off show Big Brother’s Little Brother.

Advertisement

Prior to their appointment as a permanent This Morning duo, the pair had presented a handful of live episodes together as guest hosts.

Alison was already a much-loved member of the This Morning family by this point, garnering a loyal following thanks to her irreverent A-list interviews with A-list stars like Harrison Ford, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Beyoncé.

Dermot’s past credits include The X Factor and the National Television Awards, as well as his his own long-running BBC Radio 2 slot.