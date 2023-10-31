The Outnumbered Kids Are All Grown Up And Are Teasing A Mysterious New Project

Romona Marquez, Claire Skinner, Hugh Dennis, Daniel Roche and Tyger Drew-Honey in Outnumbered BBC

The former child stars of BBC sitcom Outnumbered have teased that they may be working on a special project together.

Tyger Drew-Honey, Daniel Roche and Ramona Marquez – who played the Brockman family’s children, Jake, Ben and Karen, in the hit show – have been seen together in a post Ramona shared on Instagram.

Advertisement

Interestingly, the trio appear to be in some kind of studio, with a green screen behind them, and director’s chairs visible in the background.

Ramona also captioned the snap: “Family slay,” along with a house emoji.

Tyer also shared that the project was linked with Comic Relief, writing on Instagram: “Great to be back with the fam for #comicrelief - if you don’t already know, these guys are legends. Apologies for a lack of activity on here. I’ll sort it out.”

Advertisement

Tiger, Daniel and Ramona, who are now all in their 20s, first appeared together in Outnumbered in 2007.

The sitcom, which followed the frantic lives of the Brockman family, ran for six series and an addition special until 2016.

Last year, Hugh Dennis, who played dad Pete, revealed he was hoping to film more episodes of the show.

He told Radio Times: “I would love to do more Outnumbered in whatever form. Somehow in my head I kind of think we could do it where it’s the other way round and they have to look after us. But we’re not quite old enough yet.

“I really loved doing that show. Indeed I’ve enjoyed doing almost everything I’ve done but no, I’d very happily do more Outnumbered.”

Advertisement

The show also brought Hugh together with his real-life partner Claire Skinner, who played his on-screen wife Sue.

He and Claire revealed they were in a relationship in 2018, with their romance not thought to have started until after production on Outnumbered came to an end.

Hugh told Mail On Sunday at the time: “I am very, very happy, we are so very happy… It’s nice and yes, it’s so lovely.”