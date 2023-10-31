Over the years, Heidi Klum has become the Queen of Halloween, throwing a now-legendary party every year to celebrate the spooky occasion.
So needless to say, we’re waiting with bated breath to see what the supermodel, 50, will dress up as this year.
In the past, Heidi has stunned as Shrek’s wife Princess Fiona and wowed as a worm, and she’s recently hinted that her 2023 costume will be better than ever.
She also shared a nude photo of herself on Instagram as she prepared for her annual bash, telling her 11.6 million followers: “The calm before the storm. 3 days to #heidihalloween2023. My motto this Halloween, GO BIG OR GO HOME.”
As we eagerly anticipate the reveal of Heidi’s costume, here’s a round-up of her Halloween outfits in years gone by…
2022 – A worm
“Would you still love me if I was a worm?” asked Heidi in this costume, and in short – yes, we would. 10/10, no notes, absolute perfection (right down to her wriggling up the red carpet and giving an interview from the floor).
2021 – Zombie tombstones
Laying across the headstones of herself and husband Tom Kaulitz – which chillingly read ‘Halloween meant her doom’ and ‘RIP’ – Heidi was every inch the dead bride in 2021, complete with dirt-covered arms and mottled skin.
2020 – A mummy
Roping her family into this costume as her annual party was cancelled due to the pandemic, Heidi’s bandaged-wrapped body and skeletal mask were definitely what spooky season was meant for.
2019 – An alien science experiment
This grotesque outfit was truly the stuff of nightmares, and showed Heidi with exposed organs, stapled arms and bolted legs. Genuinely terrifying.
2018 – Princess Fiona
Completely unrecognisable as the feisty Princess Fiona in ogre form, Heidi even went to the trouble of using prosthetics to make her hands and feet cartoon-like. Commitment!
2017 – Thriller-era Michael Jackson
This incredible outfit – complete with zombie backing dancers – saw Heidi transform into a werewolf from the King of Pop’s 1983 music video.
2016 – Herself… cloned
This would have been an easy year for Heidi… had she not also had to coordinate five clone models at the same time!
2015 – Jessica Rabbit
The second of Heidi’s takes on a cartoon character, she transformed into the caricatured Jessica Rabbit with the help of prosthetic makeup - and looked amazing in the Who Framed Roger Rabbit character’s signature red gown.
2014 – A butterfly
Heidi’s 2014 effort saw her dress as a giant butterfly. Donning a rainbow-coloured bodysuit, she added a mask with huge bug-eyes, and wings that spanned the length of her arms.
2013 – An old lady
A flash-forward in time saw Heidi experiment with what her future self may look like. Working with a makeup artist to create wrinkles, age spots and varicose veins, the look was amazingly realistic.
2012 – Cleopatra
Heidi’s party was cancelled due to Storm Sandy in 2012, but she still gave fans this glimpse of what she intended her costume to be.
2011 – An ape
Along with her first husband Seal, Heidi dressed up as an ape for the 2012 party.
2011 – The autopsy
Her second look of 2011 was one of her more gruesome, and the attention to detail in this sinewy costume is amazing. Heidi was actually wheeled into the party on an autopsy table, which added to the frightening concept.
2010 – A robot
Statuesque in huge red boots, Heidi’s backcombed red wig added even more height to her robotic look.
2009 – A crow
After a year away from the party, Heidi was back in 2009, and this time as a feathered friend, complete with a giant beak.
2007 – A cat
One of her tamer outfits, Heidi still wowed in this fabulously feline costume.
2006 – The Adam and Eve apple
2006 saw Heidi get creative, as she dressed as both the apple and the snake from the Garden of Eden in the biblical Book of Genesis.
2005 – A vampire
The fangs were out in full force for this vampire look, with Heidi even adding a bleeding heart to her outfit.
2004 – A witch
With a toy skeleton clinging onto her back, Heidi wore an orange wig for this flame-haired skeleton look.
2003 – A golden alien
Dressed head to toe in gold, Heidi’s futuristic alien look was completed with gold teeth.
2002 – Betty Boop
This year, Heidi dressed up as cartoon character Betty Boop – but added the unusual twist of vampire fangs to make the cute costume #spooky.
2001 – Lady Godiva
Solidifying her start as the reigning Queen of Halloween, Heidi wore a white catsuit and long blonde wig … and rode into her party on a horse.