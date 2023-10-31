Heidi Klum as she's more frequently seen ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Over the years, Heidi Klum has become the Queen of Halloween, throwing a now-legendary party every year to celebrate the spooky occasion.

So needless to say, we’re waiting with bated breath to see what the supermodel, 50, will dress up as this year.

Advertisement

She also shared a nude photo of herself on Instagram as she prepared for her annual bash, telling her 11.6 million followers: “The calm before the storm. 3 days to #heidihalloween2023. My motto this Halloween, GO BIG OR GO HOME.”

As we eagerly anticipate the reveal of Heidi’s costume, here’s a round-up of her Halloween outfits in years gone by…

2022 – A worm

Heidi Klum in 2022 Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Advertisement

“Would you still love me if I was a worm?” asked Heidi in this costume, and in short – yes, we would. 10/10, no notes, absolute perfection (right down to her wriggling up the red carpet and giving an interview from the floor).

2021 – Zombie tombstones

Laying across the headstones of herself and husband Tom Kaulitz – which chillingly read ‘Halloween meant her doom’ and ‘RIP’ – Heidi was every inch the dead bride in 2021, complete with dirt-covered arms and mottled skin.

2020 – A mummy

Roping her family into this costume as her annual party was cancelled due to the pandemic, Heidi’s bandaged-wrapped body and skeletal mask were definitely what spooky season was meant for.

Advertisement

2019 – An alien science experiment

Heidi Klum in 2019 Noam Galai via Getty Images

This grotesque outfit was truly the stuff of nightmares, and showed Heidi with exposed organs, stapled arms and bolted legs. Genuinely terrifying.

2018 – Princess Fiona

Heidi Klum in 2018 Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Completely unrecognisable as the feisty Princess Fiona in ogre form, Heidi even went to the trouble of using prosthetics to make her hands and feet cartoon-like. Commitment!

2017 – Thriller-era Michael Jackson

Heidi Klum (C) performs Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' during her annual Halloween Party in 2017 Michael Stewart via Getty Images

Advertisement

This incredible outfit – complete with zombie backing dancers – saw Heidi transform into a werewolf from the King of Pop’s 1983 music video.

2016 – Herself… cloned

Heidi Klum (3rd L) in 2016 Neilson Barnard via Getty Images

This would have been an easy year for Heidi… had she not also had to coordinate five clone models at the same time!

2015 – Jessica Rabbit

Heidi Klum in 2015 Andrew Toth via Getty Images

The second of Heidi’s takes on a cartoon character, she transformed into the caricatured Jessica Rabbit with the help of prosthetic makeup - and looked amazing in the Who Framed Roger Rabbit character’s signature red gown.

Advertisement

2014 – A butterfly

Heidi Klum in 2014 Gary Gershoff via Getty Images

Heidi’s 2014 effort saw her dress as a giant butterfly. Donning a rainbow-coloured bodysuit, she added a mask with huge bug-eyes, and wings that spanned the length of her arms.

2013 – An old lady

Heidi Klum in 2013 Andrew Toth via Getty Images

A flash-forward in time saw Heidi experiment with what her future self may look like. Working with a makeup artist to create wrinkles, age spots and varicose veins, the look was amazingly realistic.

2012 – Cleopatra

Heidi Klum in 2012 Michael Loccisano via Getty Images

Advertisement

Heidi’s party was cancelled due to Storm Sandy in 2012, but she still gave fans this glimpse of what she intended her costume to be.

2011 – An ape

Heidi Klum and Seal at Heidi Klum's 12th annual Halloween party in 2011 Jemal Countess via Getty Images

Along with her first husband Seal, Heidi dressed up as an ape for the 2012 party.

2011 – The autopsy

Heidi Klum in 2011 Michael Tran via Getty Images

Her second look of 2011 was one of her more gruesome, and the attention to detail in this sinewy costume is amazing. Heidi was actually wheeled into the party on an autopsy table, which added to the frightening concept.

2010 – A robot

Heidi Klum in 2010 Bryan Bedder via Getty Images

Advertisement

Statuesque in huge red boots, Heidi’s backcombed red wig added even more height to her robotic look.

2009 – A crow

Heidi Klum in 2009 Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

After a year away from the party, Heidi was back in 2009, and this time as a feathered friend, complete with a giant beak.

2007 – A cat

Heidi Klum in 2007 Charley Gallay via Getty Images

One of her tamer outfits, Heidi still wowed in this fabulously feline costume.

2006 – The Adam and Eve apple

Heidi Klum in 2006 John Sciulli via Getty Images

2006 saw Heidi get creative, as she dressed as both the apple and the snake from the Garden of Eden in the biblical Book of Genesis.

Advertisement

2005 – A vampire

Heidi Klum in 2005 Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

The fangs were out in full force for this vampire look, with Heidi even adding a bleeding heart to her outfit.

2004 – A witch

Heidi Klum in 2004 Johnny Nunez via Getty Images

With a toy skeleton clinging onto her back, Heidi wore an orange wig for this flame-haired skeleton look.

2003 – A golden alien

Heidi Klum in 2003 Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Advertisement

Dressed head to toe in gold, Heidi’s futuristic alien look was completed with gold teeth.

2002 – Betty Boop

Heidi Klum in 2002 Evan Agostini via Getty Images

This year, Heidi dressed up as cartoon character Betty Boop – but added the unusual twist of vampire fangs to make the cute costume #spooky.

2001 – Lady Godiva

Heidi Klum in 2001 Ron Galella via Getty Images