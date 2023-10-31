Want To Mark Spooky Season By Watching Classic Slasher Halloween? Here's Where To Stream The Whole Film Series

Michael Myers in Halloween Compass International Pictures

It boasts one of the most terrifying Halloween masks of all time along with a soundtrack that chills to the very bone. John Carpenter’s Halloween, released in 1978, follows a murderous Michael Myers (Nick Castle) as he stalks babysitter Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) on Halloween night. A whole 45 years since the original film came out, it continues to be one of the most iconic horrors of all time.

It’s no wonder the timeless concept and terrifying antagonist has spawned multiple reboots and remakes over the years, with “final girl” Jamie Lee returning for one last confrontation in last year’s Halloween Ends.

If you’re looking for a horror fix on the spookiest day of the year, here’s where to watch Halloween and all of its sequels.

Where can you watch the original Halloween?

The 1978 classic is currently available to watch on Sky Cinema/Go, Now TV or Netflix. It can also be rented on Prime Video for £3.49 or purchased for £3.99.

Halloween II

The 1981 sequel is also available to watch on Now TV or Sky Cinema. If you’re interested in a Prime Video subscription, it can be watched as part of a free trial for the streaming service.

Halloween III: Season of the Witch

The only instalment in the Halloween franchise which doesn’t feature Michael Myers can also be rented or purchased on Prime or viewed as part of a free trial.

Halloween 4 and 5: The Return and Revenge of Michael Myers

Halloween 4 and 5 can be watched with a free trial, rented or purchased on Prime Video.

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers

The sixth Halloween film is available to watch on a free trial on Prime, or rented or purchased.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later

The direct sequel to 1981′s Halloween II, which ignores the story arc of Jamie Lloyd (Laurie Strode’s daughter) of the previous three movies, can be rented or purchased on Prime Video.

Halloween: Resurrection

Marking the return of director Rick Rosenthal, who also directed Halloween II in 1981, Resurrection can be watched on Sky Cinema or rented/purchased on Prime Video.

Halloween and Halloween II (the remakes)

Rob Zombie’s 2007 remake of the 1978 classic can be watched on Netflix or Amazon Prime. It can also be rented on the Sky Store. The 2009 sequel remake can be rented or purchased on Prime.

Halloween

Keeping up? In 2018, Jamie Lee Curtis returned for the 11th instalment in the Halloween franchise, which serves as a direct sequel to the 1978 film and disregards all previous sequels. You can watch it for free on BBC iPlayer.

Halloween Kills

The penultimate instalment in the series is available to watch on Netflix or rent or buy on Prime or the Sky Store.

Halloween Ends