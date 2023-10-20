It Sounds Like Heidi Klum Is About To Win Halloween Yet Again With Her 2023 Costume

Heidi Klum's Halloween costumes Getty/Shutterstock

The iconic supermodel Heidi Klum is known for many things. A modelling career spanning more than 30 years? Definitely. Judging reality shows like Germany’s Next Top Model and America’s Got Talent? Sure. Being an Emmy-nominated television host? Of course!

But there’s one aspect of Heidi’s glittering career that stands tall above the rest; yes, even her Vogue covers.

We’re talking, of course, about her Halloween costumes, for which the model has become known after a string of iconic offerings.

Last year, she dressed as a giant worm, complete with full-body prosthetics, while her husband dressed as a fisherman and she completed an interview conducted while lying down on the red carpet.

Over the years, she’s also been a flesh-eating alien, a zombie, Fiona from Shrek, herself (we know, iconic), Jessica Rabbit and Betty Boop.

And, luckily for us, Heidi has no plans to slow down in 2023, as she’s teased an “epic” costume.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, she said: “I actually just took a trip, five hours I had to fly some place - and I don’t even want to say where, because I don’t want to give you away any clue - but I had to fly five hours to this mysterious place and five hours back just to have a little look how things were going.

“Things are going very well. Thank goodness!”

Much like her infamous worm costume, Heidi also added that this year’s costume might “block a few lanes of the street” – and that it’s going to be “very colourful, and super big,” adding: “Honestly, I was envisioning it to be epic.”

For Heidi, however, success isn’t measured by size – it’s internet impact that she keeps an eye on, telling ET that it’s when the memes come out that she’s happy.

“For me, it’s epic when all of a sudden gifs are being made, and everyone is talking about it. and it’s in the news and people are laughing,” she said.

“Then for me it’s like, ‘OK, this was a very good one.’”