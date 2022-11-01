Heidi Klum Wins Halloween Again With Her Most Surreal (And Slimiest) Costume Yet

Heidi Klum is to Halloween what Mariah Carey is to Christmas.

Every year the supermodel pulls out all the stops to ensure that no other human being on the planet out-does her in the costume stakes.

But this year, Heidi really has managed to outdo herself.

And proving that she really is willing to suffer for her art (and it is an artform), the 49-year-old opted for her weirdest Halloween look ever.

Advertisement

Ladies and gentlemen, prepare yourselves…

Heidi Klum (yes, really) Stephen LovekinStephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Yep, this year Heidi stepped slithered out as a giant worm.

Practical it ain’t (she could barely walk, never mind hold a drink). Impressive it most definitely is.

Heidi unveiled this year’s Halloween look at her annual Halloween party in New York City, which was back on Monday night following a two year break due to the pandemic.

Her husband, Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz, also got in on the action dressed as a fisherman trying to use his wife as bait. As you do.

Advertisement

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz at Heidi's 21st Annual Halloween Party Stephen LovekinStephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Heidi’s daughter Leni opted for a more traditional latex Catwoman costume, which she posed up a storm in before planting a kiss on her worm mum.

Leni Klum and Heidi Klum at Heidi Klum's 21st Annual Halloween Party Stephen LovekinStephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Heidi eventually slithered out of the her worm bodysuit into a revealing sparkly body stocking for the rest of the party, but opted to keep her worm face on.

And yes, now we’re all going to have worm-related nightmares forever more.

Check out Heidi getting ready for her big night below...