Ever Wanted To Spend The Night In Shrek's Swamp? Well, For Some Reason, Now You Can

From what we can remember from the hit animated film series, Shrek’s swamp was never exactly the most warm and inviting of locations.

However, for those out there who’ve ever dreamed of spending the night in the cartoon ogre’s home, we’ve got some very exciting news.

This Halloween, you and two pals (perhaps… we’re just floating it out there… a princess with a magical secret and a talking quadruped of some kind?) could be spending a long weekend in Shrek’s swamp thanks to Airbnb.

From 13 October at 6pm, those hoping to house-sit for Shrek can request a booking for the weekend of Friday 27 to Sunday 29 October.

And what’s more, it won’t cost you anything.

The property can be found at the Ardverikie Estate in the Scottish Highlands (naturally, the man ogre himself being a Scotsman and all), and boasts a cosy bedroom, “earwax candlelight” and Shrek’s famous outhouse (which we should probably note is 20 metres away from the main property).

With Donkey as host, a stack of freshly made waffles in the morning have, naturally, also been offered.

Shrek’s pal Donkey, who is apparently behind the listing, said: “Located in the hills of the Scottish Highlands, Shrek’s Swamp is a stumpy, secluded haven fit for a solitude-seeking ogre… and for the first time ever, a handful of his biggest fans, thanks to yours truly.

“I’m swamp-sitting while Shrek’s away this Halloween, and I’m absolutely delighted to invite you in for a fairytale stay. Oh, and never mind the ‘BEWARE’ signs. They’re probably for decoration.”

For more information, visit Airbnb’s website. A one-time charity donation to the HopScotch Children’s Charity is being made by the company in lieu of charging a fee.

