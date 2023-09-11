I Don't Want To Alarm You, But Two Christmas Movies Are Already In Netflix's Most Watched List

Temperatures might have soared to record September highs over the weekend, but it seems the heat has somehow been getting people in the mood for Christmas.
That’s because two festive classics have made their way into Netflix UK’s most watched list over the last few days.
Despite 25 December still being more than 100 days away, people have been settling down to watch Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and its live-action counterpart How The Grinch Stole Christmas.
The 2018 computer-animated film, which features the voice of Benedict Cumberbatch as The Grinch, is currently at number two in Netflix’s top 10 most-watched films in the UK at the time of writing.
Meanwhile, the 2000 film starring Jim Carrey in the title role and Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who is sitting at number 10.
Both films’ resurgences on the streaming service has baffled social media users...
While many of us might be recoiling at the mere mention of Christmas this early, clearly there are also many who are counting down the days, as a dedicated festive film channel also launched last week.
Free-to-air network GREAT! Christmas went live on Thursday on Sky, Freesat, Freeview and Virgin Media, playing back-to-back seasonal movies for the next four months.
Guess we’d better start stocking up on mince pies, then.