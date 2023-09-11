I Don't Want To Alarm You, But Two Christmas Movies Are Already In Netflix's Most Watched List

Taylor Momsen and Jim Carrey in The How The Grinch Stole Christmas Melinda Sue Gordon/Imagine Ent/Kobal/Shutterstock

Temperatures might have soared to record September highs over the weekend, but it seems the heat has somehow been getting people in the mood for Christmas.

That’s because two festive classics have made their way into Netflix UK’s most watched list over the last few days.

Despite 25 December still being more than 100 days away, people have been settling down to watch Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and its live-action counterpart How The Grinch Stole Christmas.

The 2018 computer-animated film, which features the voice of Benedict Cumberbatch as The Grinch, is currently at number two in Netflix’s top 10 most-watched films in the UK at the time of writing.

Meanwhile, the 2000 film starring Jim Carrey in the title role and Taylor Momsen as Cindy Lou Who is sitting at number 10.

Both films’ resurgences on the streaming service has baffled social media users...

According to Netflix, The Grinch (2018) is number 2, in the 'Top 10 films in the UK today' list.



Who the heck is watching christmas movies, in a heatwave in September? pic.twitter.com/IPzApuYUhx — Chatter Box Film 🍿 (@Chatterboxfilm) September 9, 2023

its been 29 fucking degrees today in the UK so does someone want to tell me why the grinch is the number 2 movie on netflix right now??? — 🍄Lolly🍄 (@lollyybee) September 10, 2023

The grinch is on the top 10 on Netflix. What is wrong with folks. — Seven Squared (@IronGeek100) September 10, 2023

The Grinch is currently the #2 trending film in the UK right now on Netflix.

A Christmas movie is one of the most watched films right now. In the first Week of SEPTEMBER — Robert H Mullarkey (@Robert1988UK) September 8, 2023

very obsessed with the grinch being number two in the netflix top 10 today, so real — Katelyn Mensah (@katelynnmensah_) September 8, 2023

While many of us might be recoiling at the mere mention of Christmas this early, clearly there are also many who are counting down the days, as a dedicated festive film channel also launched last week.

Free-to-air network GREAT! Christmas went live on Thursday on Sky, Freesat, Freeview and Virgin Media, playing back-to-back seasonal movies for the next four months.