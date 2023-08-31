This Morning Just Aired A Christmas Segment, And People Are All Saying The Same Thing

With the British summer having been a damp squib so far, the mere thought of winter and Christmas is perhaps a little too much for many of us right now.
Needless to say then that This Morning’s decision to dedicate an entire segment to Christmas on Thursday’s show left people with a lot of thoughts.
Despite still being in August, the ITV daytime show showcase the latest decorations and sweet festive treats to viewers who were hoping to catch some (very) early bargains.
Now, in fairness to This Morning, the item was actually pegged on the fact that retailers have already began stocking festive items and food in stores, with hosts Andi Peters and Rochelle Humes also in disbelief to discover this.
But the sight of Christmas trees and mince pies being on screen so early into the year was unexpected, to say the least...
This Morning is currently being presented by a number of stand-in hosts ahead of Holly Willoughby’s return to the show next week.
Bosses have reportedly decided not to replace former host Phillip Schofield following his exit earlier this year, instead opting to have members of the This Morning family co-host with Holly going forwards.
It is believed Alison Hammond will sit alongside Holly on Monday and Tuesday, with Craig Doyle joining her on Wednesday and Thursday, before Alison returns with her regular co-host Dermot O’Leary on Friday.
This Morning airs weekdays at 10am on ITV1.