Holly Willoughby Shares Secrets To Happy Marriage As She Prepares For 16th Wedding Anniversary

Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin GORC via Getty Images

Holly Willoughby has shared her thoughts on the secret to a happy marriage, ahead of her 16th anniversary to husband Dan Baldwin.

The This Morning presenter married the TV producer in 2007 after they met on the set of her former Saturday morning kids show Ministry Of Mayhem.

In a weekly update shared with the followers of her Wylde Moon lifestyle brand, Holly said she was feeling nostalgic ahead of her and Dan’s anniversary.

She wrote (as reported by Metro): “August happens to be the month I got married, so it’s always a nostalgic time for Dan and I. It will be 16 years this year, which feels crazy in so many ways.

“I often think about us and the glue that binds us together. Every relationship is so unique and different; what works for one couple may not for another.

“It’s a bit like developing your own personal recipe that you adapt together and personalise along the way.”

Holly continued: ”I love nothing better than finding out what my friends/parents believe the secret to their relationship success is – and would love to hear your wisdom too!

“Mine would have to be remembering to carve out real time for each other within the madness of everyday life; everything from making time to talk over dinner at home to date nights. Whatever you do to keep the spark alive, keep it up!”

Holly and Dan as Ken and Barbie at Leigh Francis' movie-themed 50th birthday party at Soho House White City on April 29, 2023 Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer via Getty Images

Holly and Dan, who have been pretty private about their relationship, share three children: Chester, Belle, and Harry.

Speaking to Woman & Home in 2015, Holly admitted: “At first, I didn’t fancy Dan at all – I didn’t even think about it. I don’t think he could have fancied me either because it was such a genuine friendship.”

Holly also opened up about their early days in an Instagram video shared on her Wylde Moon account.

“This must have been sort of six months of real intense friendship and I remember this one night we were in the bar and I cheersed Dan,” she said.

“And I remember my eye just caught him for a little bit longer than it should have done, and I looked at him, and thought, ‘Oh my god, I fancy Dan Baldwin.’ It took me by complete surprise, and then the rest is history.”