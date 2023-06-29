Holly Willoughby Left Red Faced After Co-Host Quizzes Her On Husband’s Saucy Pick-Up Line

Holly Willoughby tried to swiftly move the conversation on after sharing that her husband used a “naughty” chat-up line when they first met.

During Thursday’s episode of This Morning, the presenter and her co-host Craig Doyle were discussing the return of cheesy pick-up lines and it wasn’t long before she found herself being pressed on the topic herself.

“Can you remember Dan’s first line? His opening gambit?” Craig asked Holly, referring to her husband Dan Baldwin.

At this point, Holly began to giggle but held back from sharing the personal moment in its entirety.

“I actually do... but I will not share it,” she replied, adding that it is “not for morning telly.”

Holly Willoughby and Craig Doyle on This Morning ITV

While her co-stars let out a cheeky laugh, a red-faced Holly felt compelled to add a bit of clarification.

“No, it wasn’t like rude,” she insisted. “It wasn’t like really really rude but it was still... a little bit naughty.”

She then moved the segment along before divulging any more details.

Holly and Dan first met on the Saturday morning children’s show Ministry Of Mayhem, where she was serving as the presenter and he was producing.

They later married in 2007 in a West Sussex ceremony.

Holly with husband Dan Baldwin in 2016 David M. Benett via Getty Images

The couple, who have been pretty private about their relationship, share three children: Chester, Belle, and Harry.

Speaking to Woman & Home in 2015, Holly admitted: “At first, I didn’t fancy Dan at all – I didn’t even think about it. I don’t think he could have fancied me either because it was such a genuine friendship.”

Holly also opened up about their early days in an Instagram video shared on her Wylde Moon account.

“This must have been sort of six months of real intense friendship and I remember this one night we were in the bar and I cheersed Dan,” she said.

“And I remember my eye just caught him for a little bit longer than it should have done, and I looked at him, and thought, ‘Oh my god, I fancy Dan Baldwin.’ It took me by complete surprise, and then the rest is history.”