Craig Doyle Reveals This Morning Return Date Amid Calls For Him To Land Permanent Role

Craig Doyle has revealed when he’ll be back on This Morning – and fans don’t have long to wait.

Holly is currently on her annual summer break, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary presenting this week’s episodes.

The duo will hand the baton over to Craig and another much-loved This Morning face next week.

Posting on Instagram, Craig shared a snap of himself and Josie Gibson alongside the words: “Right then Gibbo, see you Monday.”

Josie then re-shared the post, adding: “Let’s do this Doyleroo.”

Josie, Craig, Alison and Dermot have made up the rotation of presenters who have ‘replaced’ Phil – and according to reports, the arrangement could be made permanent.

Bosses have reportedly scrapped plans to find Holly a permanent new co-host and the four stars will instead keep alternating.

Craig has been a huge hit with This Morning viewers

Fans quickly warmed to Craig when he joined the team in June on a more frequent basis.

“Craig Doyle is the best thing to have happened to This Morning in a very long time,” one viewer tweeted at the time.

Another added: “There’s such a warmth and calmness about Craig Doyle, Holly seems more relaxed with him too. Would not complain if he were to be permanent.”

Craig previously addressed calls for him to be given the role permanently in an interview with The Times.

“I love doing the This Morning show,” he said. “It’s great fun and I feel so grateful at this stage in my career to get an opportunity to do a show this size.”

“Given that I’m on my second or third lap of this industry, to get an opportunity like this is fantastic.”

He continued: “It’s a very important television programme as it’s the backdrop for a lot of people’s morning,”

Holly will return to the This Morning studio in September. She has been without a permanent co-host since Phil’s shock exit in June.