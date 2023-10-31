Here's The 1 Thing Eagle-Eyed Bruce Springsteen Fans Have Spotted About His UK Tour Dates

Bruce Springsteen performing in August Manny Carabel via Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen has announced a string of UK shows for next year, and some observant fans have all noticed the same thing about the planned shows.

The Born In The USA rocker is due to kick off the European leg of his world tour with the E Street Band on 5 May 2024 in Cardiff, before hitting cities like Belfast, Sunderland, Dublin, Prague, Madrid and London in the following weeks.

And while The Boss may be booked and busy throughout May, June and July, some of his followers have spotted that there could be time to squeeze in a visit to next year’s Glastonbury festival, which takes place between 26 and 30 June.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band delivered "the greatest show on earth" (Billboard) across Europe this past summer, and they'll make a triumphant return to the continent in 2024 with a just-announced 22-show stadium run:



May 5 - Cardiff, Wales @ Principality Stadium… pic.twitter.com/JH8Gl0ZEVx — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) October 31, 2023

According to Bruce’s schedule, he will perform in Nijmegen in The Netherlands on Thursday, 27 June, technically leaving him open from Friday-Sunday, before resuming the tour in Werchter in Belgium on Tuesday 2 July.

Festival-goers have already kicked off their annual detective work to figure out who might be appearing on this year’s line-up, and it looks like Bruce could be a contender.

“Lovely Glastonbury gap in that schedule,” one social media user wrote, while another suggested: “Expect him at Glastonbury then…”

Saturday 29th June. No gig then.



Which happens to be the night of the headline spot at Glastonbury.



Let’s wait and see. https://t.co/pOoF6l98rW — Hamilton Flart (@lennylaw) October 31, 2023

Is there a Glastonbury size hole there ? — Shaun J Booth🤍💛💙 (@boothsj) October 31, 2023

Lovely Glastonbury gap in that schedule #glastonbury — Nightman (@TheLewis55) October 31, 2023

Expect him at Glastonbury then…. — Morganzola81 (@morganzola81) October 31, 2023

30-June Glastonbury ? — John Reynolds (@JohnRey13922481) October 31, 2023

I think it’s likely. — Steve Allen (@Steve_308) October 31, 2023

Springsteen for Glastonbury? I doubt it, but the dates work. https://t.co/EMPnhoXSfO — Dave Lee (@davelee1968) October 31, 2023

The legendary musician is due to wrap up the 22-date tour on 25 July with a show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

He last headlined Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in 2009, while last year saw him making a historic surprise appearance alongside Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl as part of Paul McCartney’s set.

Paul McCartney performing with Bruce Springsteen at Glastonbury in June 2023 Samir Hussein via Getty Images

The US musician has been on a lengthy stint around North America for his 90-date world tour throughout 2023.

However, last month Bruce said he was “heartbroken” at having to postpone a series of gigs due to “symptoms of peptic ulcer disease”, before resuming the tour at a later date.

The Dancing In The Dark singer also performed in London this summer as part of British Summer Time festival, where he took a moment to poke fun at his previous battle with Hyde Park’s strict curfew.

Meanwhile, another huge US music icon has also been tipped to potentially headline Glastonbury 2024.

