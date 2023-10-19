Madonna Kevin Mazur via Getty Images

Rumours have emerged that Madonna could be the main headliner at Glastonbury in 2024.

The co-organiser of the festival, Emily Eavis, attended Madonna’s The Celebration Tour at the O2 on Saturday night, and posted a picture to her Instagram with the caption: “She’s back! Incredible.”

Naturally, fans took this as a major hint that the iconic Like A Virgin singer could make an appearance on the famous Pyramid Stage in June.

Avid Glastonbury viewers flooded Emily’s Instagram comments with excitement about the potential of Madonna being announced in the line-up.

“Well, you did say that there would be a more female representation with the headliners in 2024” one user wrote, as another added: “Madonna at Glastonbury would be absolutely epic!”

A very observant fan spotted that in the photo “the lights forming a pyramid above her head” another potential clue for which stage Madonna could appear on at the farm.

One passionate fan even said: “If Madonna is doing Glastonbury and I don’t get a ticket (have failed for 10 straight years in row), I will have to start selling body parts or burrow in!”

Since her post, The Sun reported that the performance inspired Emily to pursue Madonna as a headliner for the festival, and the singer is apparently “in advanced talks” to appear.

Emily previously teased that she had “two female headliners” lined up, after one of the female artists reportedly pulled out in 2023.

Madonna fans also went into a frenzy over the rumours on X (formerly Twitter)...

I've never done Glastonbury but the rumoured headline acts tempting me very much. Dua Lipa, Madonna, Coldplay.



I may surprise myself!#midlifecrisis — Zander (@Zander_Hamilton) October 19, 2023

Emily Eavis has posted on Instagram that she went to see Madonna last night.



Does this mean anything other than she went to see Madonna? Not really, she's posted pictures from gigs before & the acts haven't ended up at Glastonbury.



But don't let that stop the speculation! pic.twitter.com/jf8GiCAbhW — The Glasto Thingy (@TheGlastoThingy) October 15, 2023

Madonna headlining @glastonbury would be amazing!!! Topped of with an Oasis reunion would be sensational — Sally Saffron Neville (@SallyLSaffron) October 16, 2023

There are several rumours about the acts that could appear at Glastonbury 2024 with artists from Harry Styles to Coldplay to Rihanna and Dua Lipa being thrown into the mix.