Gavin & Stacey Fans Have 3 Words As Another Christmas Special Is Rumoured To Be In The Works

Gavin & Stacey stars James Corden, Joanna Page, Mathew Horne and Ruth Jones BBC

Gavin & Stacey fans have been waiting four long years for a resolution to the cliffhanger of all cliffhangers – but it looks like their patience is about to be rewarded.

On Tuesday morning, Deadline reported that another reunion special for the Bafta-winning sitcom will air on the BBC this Christmas.

The outlet claimed that the “majority of the main cast” will come together over the summer to film a new one-off episode, once again written by James Corden and Ruth Jones.

And fans had just three words to react to the exciting news…

OH MY CHRIST 😱 https://t.co/ULMIGbAc9t — Josh Carr - #TPAODW👾 (@joshryancarr) February 13, 2024

oh my christ lads https://t.co/UHk9zCZHhc — char manning 🌟 (@xylottie) February 13, 2024

Oh my Christ!!! This show is everything to me and... I really hope it's the last one. https://t.co/CD1O6AWikw — Corey Terrett (@terrettcorey) February 13, 2024

OH MY CHRISTTTTTT https://t.co/oB9r4nPCgO — Harrison Brocklehurst (@harrisonjbrock) February 13, 2024

"OH MY CHRIST!"

Gavin and Stacey are coming back!#GavinAndStaceyhttps://t.co/AMjrsUmlOT — Vanessa Branning - This Kat's got claws (@PeggyAnnButcher) February 13, 2024

HuffPost UK has contacted the BBC for comment.

Speculation about whether a third Gavin & Stacey Christmas special could be on the cards has been rife ever since 18 million of us watched as Nessa got down on one knee in the festive episode back in 2019.

The latest Christmas special was well-received by critics and fans at the time, although it did spark a wave of complaints after an uncensored version of Fairytale Of New York was performed by two characters in its original edit (subsequent broadcasts have removed this sequence).

In the years since the episode aired, several members of the cast have been open about their hopes for Gavin & Stacey to return in some capacity, including James Corden himself.

“I hope so much we do it,” he said back in 2020. “The next one will really be the last, final part. And that is a little too much pressure for my chest to take at the moment, if I’m honest.”