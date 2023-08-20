This Gavin & Stacey Error Has Probably Passed You By For The Last 15 Years

Gavin & Stacey stars James Corden, Mathew Horne, Joanna Page and Ruth Jones as Smithy, Gavin, Stacey and Nessa BBC

If you’re anything like us, you’ll likely have rewatched Gavin & Stacey so many times that you’ve lost count.

Yet, some 16 years on from the BBC sitcom first hitting screens, we’re still noticing stuff about it we never had before – and some things that the makers would probably prefer you didn’t.

With errors and continuity mistakes about old shows like Friends still making headlines years on, there’s also one in Gavin & Stacey that had likely passed you by.

In series two, episode seven, Stacey goes to visit Gavin in Billericay after moving back to be with her family in Barry.

She is seen waiting for him to pick her up outside the train station after making the 160-mile journey.

However, despite the station being set in Essex, there is actually a visible sign showing that Cardiff station was the real filming location used.

In the top right of the screen, you can clearly make out the Cardiff sign on the platform above, giving away the fact the scene was not really filmed in Essex.

The Cardiff sign can be seen in the top right BBC

As most ardent Gavin & Stacey fans will know, despite the show being set between Essex and Barry, it was filmed entirely in Wales, with many locations in and around Cardiff standing in for Essex locations.

Pam and Mick Shipman’s house was actually located in Dinas Powys, which is about five miles outside of the Welsh capital.

This was also revealed by Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman – who played Mick and Pam – as they promoted their new documentary series, which sees them take a roadtrip from Billericay to Barry.

Larry recently told Radio Times: “Gavin And Stacey was all filmed in Wales, nobody offered us the opportunity to go to Essex.

“They said, ‘Billericay’s where you’re from’, so we just got on with it, we just do what we’re told.”

Gavin & Stacey originally aired for three series and a Christmas special between 2007 to 2010, before another one-off festive episode aired in 2019.