Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman as Pam and Mick Shipman from Gavin & Stacey BBC/GS TV Productions Ltd/Tom Jackson

Almost four years after Gavin & Stacey’s record-breaking 2019 Christmas special, two of the show’s best-loved stars have united for a trip down memory lane.

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, who played Gavin’s iconic parents Pam and Mick Shipman, are fronting three-part series From Billericay to Barry.

The documentary will see the pair retrace the iconic journey their characters made to and from Wales alongside their lovestruck son Gavin and his best pal, Smithy.

While Gavin & Stacey was a huge hit for the BBC, the new docuseries is airing on Gold with the first episode on TV tonight, Monday 14 August, at 8pm.

Gold isn’t available as a standard Freeview channel so you’ll need a Sky, Virgin or TalkTalk TV subscription to watch the episodes.

If you only have Freeview or BT Vision then we’re said to say you can’t get Gold on your TV – but all is not lost.

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb in Gavin And Stacey BBC

If you have a Now TV Entertainment Package then you can access Gold shows through that. If you don’t have one but you’re desperate to tune in, then you can get a membership here from £6.99 a month.

Speaking ahead of the series, Alison said: “I can’t wait to take this trip down memory lane to explore Pam and Mick’s neck of the woods, as well as so many other locations precious to me. And who better to do it with than Larry! I’m so excited to be reunited.”

Larry added: “I am really looking forward to reminiscing with Alison whilst taking the trip from Billericay to Barry, it was such a huge part in the plot of Gavin and Stacey. This journey holds a special place in my heart and I hope the fans are pleased with it.”

Scene-stealers Alison and Larry won over plenty of fans with their star turns as Gavin’s overbearing mother Pam and laid-back dad Mick.

The duo’s iconic storylines included Pam’s spiral into fake vegetarianism and Mick’s brief stint as a local celebrity after a shocking discovery.

The cast of Gavin & Stacey in the 2019 Christmas special BBC/GS TV Productions Ltd/Tom Jackson

While Gavin & Stacey’s Essex-born characters resided in Billericay, the cast never actually set foot in the town during filming.

Larry recently told Radio Times: “Gavin And Stacey was all filmed in Wales, nobody offered us the opportunity to go to Essex.

“They said, ‘Billericay’s where you’re from’, so we just got on with it, we just do what we’re told.”

