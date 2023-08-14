Rob Brydon at the London premiere of Barbie Lia Toby via Getty Images

Rob Brydon has spoken about how he came to wind up in one of 2023’s biggest films.

During an interview with The Times, he revealed he came to be in the film as Margot Robbie – who produced Barbie, as well as starring in it – was apparently a fan of his performance as Uncle Bryn.

“You never know who’s watching, do you?” he remarked. “Margot loved Gavin & Stacey and a few years ago a friend of hers asked me to record a video message for her as Bryn.

“To be honest I’d forgotten all about it, and then I get the call for Barbie, and the response to it has been extraordinary.”

“I am not here to blow my own trumpet, but there is a lesson for young actors — do your best in every role,” he added.

Rob in character as Uncle Bryn in Gavin & Stacey BBC

Rob went on to admit he has been a little irked by some of the reaction to his cameo, explaining: “I won’t say it annoyed me because that will end up being the headline but... it does slightly sting that some people are saying, ’What’s he doing in such a big Hollywood movie?’.

“I am resigned to the fact that it’s the price I pay for not taking the big acting roles in America and doing quiz shows and voiceovers here instead.”

He also shared that his role in Barbie was initially supposed to have been bigger, recalling: “I recorded two scenes in one day but they used only one, which itself was edited [...] All in all, it was shorter than one might have hoped for.

“However, on the other hand there was a lot of British talent, some of whom were on set for nine months, and their appearances didn’t make the same impact as my one day of work.”

Rob posing with the cast of Barbie and its director, Greta Gerwig Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

