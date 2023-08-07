Greta Gerwig and Ryan Gosling at the premiere of Barbie Michael Buckner via Getty Images

Ryan Gosling is using his “Kenergy” to pay homage to Barbie film director Greta Gerwig.

On Friday, the actor sent Greta the perfect gift to honour her 40th birthday: a flash mob of Barbies and Kens. And if you’ve seen the movie, it’s as hilarious as you’d expect.

In a clip shared by the official Barbie social media channels, a very surprised Greta is seen laughing and crying as a lone Ken enters the room singing, followed by a stream of other Kens.

Advertisement

The dancers perform a routine to the tune of Ryan’s Billboard Hot 100 hit I’m Just Ken from the film’s soundtrack, as she continues gushing over the adorable performance.

Multiple Barbies then file in one by one, dishing out cute poses before joining the group.

“As Kens know.... Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance. Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings!!” the Barbie account captioned the video.

Last month, Greta revealed that she always had her eye on Ryan to play the iconic role of Ken after watching him appear in Saturday Night Live as far back as 2017.

Advertisement

“You know those actors you can...just sort of feel that they know what’s funny, and I always felt that about him,” Greta said on an episode of the SmartLess podcast that was recorded on June 20.

“And then I’m a big fan of all of his SNLs, I always thought he was great on SNL... He did ‘Guy That Just Got a Boat’ on Weekend Update, and it’s so good.”

The filmmaker manifested his major role in the nostalgic film after writing his name into the script before she even met him.

“We wrote his name into the script and everything…and [his name] was everywhere. And then when we handed them the script, the studio was like ‘Oh, it’s so wonderful that you know Ryan.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know Ryan. I’ve never met Ryan, I have no idea,’” Greta added.