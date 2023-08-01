Simu Liu Sets Record Straight About Awkward Red Carpet Moment With Ryan Gosling

“I’d beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat,” Simu Liu, left, wrote of Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling, right. Getty

Simu Liu is getting Ken-did about how he really feels about his Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling.

Last week, resurfaced footage of an odd moment between Gosling (Ken) and Simu Liu (also Ken) went viral. In the clip, Gosling appears to act somewhat coldly toward Liu while they pose together at a press event for the film.

Although the video was shot in June during the Toronto press day for their film, it went viral last week as fans debated whether the stars’ interaction was genuine or just a bit that played off their characters’ feud in the movie.

Liu decided to clear the air on Wednesday via Instagram Story by posting a photo of the two actors smiling next to each at the same event, according to a screenshot captured by NME. In the overlaying text, the “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” star implied that the seemingly tense interaction was totally plastic.

Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu attend “Barbie” Canadian Press Day on June 28, 2023, in Toronto. Mathew Tsang via Getty Images

“I’d beach off with this Kenadian again in a heartbeat,” Liu said, referring to the fact that both men are Canadian. “He is the best human in every way, especially when he jokes around with us on the carpet and on set, infecting all of us with his kenergy.”

The Kim’s Convenience alum concluded his post with a message about the ongoing Writers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists strikes.

“Now let’s get back to the issues that matter, like supporting our striking actors and writers fighting for fair wages!” Liu wrote.

In the video that went viral last week, Gosling and Liu are standing next to each other for photos when Liu decides to wrap his arm around Gosling’s waist. In response, Gosling looks down at his hand and steps back, appearing to brush off Liu. Gosling says a few words to Liu, which are not audible, and Liu can be heard saying, “It’s too tender? Fair enough,” before the two continue to pose for more photos.

You asked for it! Here’s the full clip of Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu interacting on the #Barbie movie red carpet in Toronto 💕 The Kenmance is strong 💪 pic.twitter.com/D8uoWbCR0P — Etalk (@etalkCTV) July 26, 2023

The video was shot ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike that began on July 14. But it struck a chord with social media users last week — presumably because the Barbie movie premiered the weekend before, and also because there’s significantly less celebrity news due to the simultaneous Hollywood strikes.

“Oh I’d literally never show my face again,” one Twitter user wrote of the video.

But there were others who felt it was just an act.

“I think it’s their characters playing like they hate each other cause they are in competition with each other in the movie. It ain’t that deep,” wrote another Twitter user.