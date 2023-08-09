Larry Lamb And Alison Steadman Reveal Why They Aren't Keen On Another Full Gavin & Stacey Series

Larry Lamb and Alison Steadman as Pam and Mick Shipman from Gavin & Stacey BBC/GS TV Productions Ltd/Tom Jackson

While Gavin & Stacey fans are absolutely gagging for more episodes, it seems two of the show’s stars are less keen on reprising their roles longer term.

Alison Steadman and Larry Lamb, who played the parents of titular character Gavin Shipman, have said they are unsure if they would be able to commit to a full series – but are more than up for another special.

Gavin & Stacey originally aired for three series and a Christmas special between 2007 to 2010, before another one-off festive episode aired in 2019.

The most recent episode – which pulled in a whopping 18 million viewers – ended on a cliffhanger as Nessa (Ruth Jones) got down on one knee and proposed to Smithy (James Corden).

Asked about doing another instalment, which would answer fans’ questions about if Smithy said yes, Alison, 76, told Radio Times: “I’d like to do another, but I don’t know if I could do seven episodes. A special would be great fun and it wouldn’t be too draining and exhausting.

“The Christmas special cliffhanger ending was brilliant. I was really touched and moved by it.”

Larry, 75, said: “It’s like getting the family together again, so absolutely yes to another one. But a one-hour special, which is three weeks of really intense work, that will do me.”

Pam and Mick Shipman in Gavin and Stacey BBC

While many of the cast have joined fans’ calls for more Gavin & Stacey, so far writers and creators James and Ruth have insisted there are no current plans for more.

Meanwhile, Alison and Larry are serving up the next best thing on a new show documenting the two locations used in the sitcom.

In Alison & Larry: Billericay To Barry, the pair will take a trip down memory lane as they roadtrip from Essex down to Barry in Wales.

Along the way, they will stop off at locations that have a special meaning to them both, and take part in activities to unleash their inner Pam and Mick – and there might be some surprises from some familiar faces.

