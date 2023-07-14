Rob Brydon's Claims He's In The Barbie Movie Are Blowing People's Minds

Rob Brydon at the Barbie premiere in London earlier this week Gareth Cattermole via Getty Images

Given how shrouded in secrecy the plot of the Barbie movie is, we know to expect plenty of surprises when it hits cinemas next week.

However, one that we definitely didn’t see coming is Rob Brydon’s apparent role in the film.

The Gavin & Stacey star made an unexpected appearance at the Barbie movie’s European premiere in London earlier this week, walking the red carpet and posing for photos with the cast.

Rob (far right) was pictured with the cast at the London premiere David M. Benett via Getty Images

After the snaps circulated online, Rob later claimed he’s set to appear in the much-anticipated summer blockbuster.

Yes, Uncle Bryn has apparently got some ‘Kenergy’, as Rob tweeted: “Had a great time at the Barbie premiere celebrating my pivotal role as Sugar Daddy Ken.

“When you go to see this amazing film please don’t blink.”

Had a great time at the Barbie premiere celebrating my pivotal role as Sugar Daddy Ken. When you go to see this amazing film please don't blink 😊 pic.twitter.com/osFeuRbf3L — Rob Brydon (@RobBrydon) July 13, 2023

Needless to say, this has blown people’s minds...

Omg Rob Brydon in barbie movie, life is worth living again pic.twitter.com/197U4EBQw0 — Farah Sule (@farah_sule1) July 13, 2023

Not the headline I was expecting to get at the #Barbie European premiere, but it’s great to confirm #MargotRobbie has absolutely impeccable taste in UK telly https://t.co/2kEoykOR2u — Cecily Snowball (@CecilySnowball) July 12, 2023

Can't be the only one who didn't know Rob Brydon is in the Barbie film!! Uncle Bryn or ahem 'Sugar Daddy Ken' 😭😂 https://t.co/UuwGAc9Wro — Ffion Lewis (@ffi0nlewis) July 13, 2023

TF DO YOU MEAN ROB BRYDON IS IN THE BARBIE MOVIE??? — Alastair/Axe/Bryn/Moss 🌿🍄(retired) 14 days (@Alastairs_Axe) July 13, 2023

Just found out Rob Brydon is in Barbie and I don’t know how to process that! — ˗ˏˋ bruna ˎˊ˗ (@BuPias) July 13, 2023

Rob Brydon’s in barbie???? — chloe (@urdelicatepov) July 13, 2023

Rob also spoke to Virgin Radio about his purported role, suggesting it stemmed from the film’s lead star and co-producer Margot Robbie’s love of Gavin & Stacey, in which he played Uncle Bryn.

He said: “I think this (role) came about because I had a message a few years ago that Margot Robbie was a big fan of Uncle Bryn and would I record a message for her birthday.“So I recorded a video for her. I think maybe this part is her way of saying thank you. I said, ‘Hello Margot. I’ve loved you in all your films and I’ll tell you for why...’ So when I met her on the set, she said, ‘Ah, thank you so much for that message…’ So that was quite nice.”

He added: “My wife and I are in a debate whether I’ll be in it for three seconds or four seconds. I mean, all modesty aside, it’s going to be very brief.”

However, given we know how much the Would I Lie To You host likes to have a laugh, we’re still not too sure if Rob is pulling our leg or not – especially as his supposed role is not listed on his or the film’s IMDb pages.

HuffPost UK has reached out to Rob’s reps for clarification, and is awaiting a response.

Barbie hits UK cinemas on Friday 21 July.