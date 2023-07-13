Sam Smith’s Barbie Premiere Outfit Was Hands-Down The Most Relatable Look On The Pink Carpet

Sam Smith attends the Barbie European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square Joe Maher via Getty Images

When it came to dressing for the Barbie movie’s London premiere, Sam Smith chose not to go down the expected route by wearing some pink or sparkly: instead, they opted for a major style statement.

The singer, whose song Man I Am appears on the film’s soundtrack, dressed in a loose-fitting ensemble by the fashion brand Vetements.

They paired an oversized navy blue sweatshirt, which had “16 XL” embossed on the front, with baggy, wide-legged jeans in a light blue wash.

And in another nod to the brand, Sam finished off the outfit with a Vetements logo earring on one ear.

Sam’s comfort-is-key vibe prompted some social media users to suggest that their look was the most relatable of the night. After all, who among us hasn’t rushed to answer the door to a Deliveroo driver or an online shopping delivery while wearing some variation on this theme?

Me in every picture ever taken by a delivery driver pic.twitter.com/rMwf09HtlL — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) July 12, 2023

“Me in every picture ever taken by a delivery driver,” one Twitter user wrote alongside a picture of Sam’s premiere look, prompting others to chime in with other times they’ve channelled a similarly laid back vibe, from working from home to heading to college… in the Nineties.

Actual story of my life https://t.co/96cE4MRjZn — Carly 🖤💄🎃 (@lastlegaldrug_) July 12, 2023

Me on the way to college in 1996 — John Seagull (@JohnSti73895599) July 12, 2023

My work at home attire …. — Rachel H 🇺🇦 (@abbiecat37) July 12, 2023

We’re not wasting good money on new clothes, your brothers old stuff is perfectly fine https://t.co/MLofUlvW9a — Pilly dawg (@SamPilkington3) July 12, 2023

Sam appeared on the Barbie pink carpet alongside the film’s stars including Margot Robbie, who opted for an outfit inspired by the Enchanted Evening Barbie doll from 1960, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera and director Greta Gerwig.

The Barbie soundtrack also features a host of tracks from artists like Dua Lipa, who also appears in the movie as Mermaid Barbie, Haim, Charli XCX, Khalid, Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice.

And as an extra treat, the film also includes a 80s power ballad-style musical number from Ryan, titled I’m Just Ken, written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who previously won an Oscar for A Star Is Born’s standout track Shallow.

“You really fall in love with this hapless, but immediately sympathetic figure,” Mark told Vanity Fair. “I instantly had this idea for this lyric: ‘I’m just Ken / Anywhere else I’d be a 10.’ It just seemed funny. It felt a little bit emo, like, this poor guy. He’s so hot, but can’t get the time of day.”

Barbie is in UK cinemas from 21 July.