This Is What Inspired Margot Robbie's Most Glamorous Barbie Look Yet

While she’s been busy promoting the Barbie movie all around the world, Margot Robbie’s pink carpet looks have been impeccable.
She kicked things off with a nod to the original 1959 Barbie, wearing a striped black and white mini-dress referencing the iconic doll’s first ever outfit, and she and stylist Andrew Mukamal have been on a sartorial hot streak ever since.
We’ve been treated to a nod to the 90s-tastic Earring Magic Barbie in Mexico, a double whammy of looks in South Korea in tribute to Day To Night Barbie and a stylish tribute to Solo In The Spotlight Barbie at the film’s Los Angeles launch.
For the film’s London launch, Margot stepped the glamour stakes up even further, with a stunning homage to the 1960 Enchanted Evening Barbie doll.
Her pale pink satin dress with a corset-style bodice and draped skirt was a custom design by Vivienne Westwood couture, finished off with a flower-shaped embellishment on one side, with the famous Westwood orb logo in the centre.
Margot completed the enchanting ensemble with a white fluffy stole and ivory opera gloves, along with peep-toe jewelled Christian Louboutin high heels and a pearl choker and earrings by Assael.
Andrew shared the reference for the look on his Instagram account, and received plenty of glowing feedback from his followers, including praise from fellow celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen, who works with celebrities like Elle Fanning and Ana De Armas.
“Take a bow Andrew,” she commented. “You’ve done such an incredible job. So much work and planning. And all executed perfectly. Congratulations to the entire team.”
Margot was joined on the pink carpet by her co-stars Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Ncuti Gatwa, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Nicola Coughlan and Sharon Rooney, along with director and co-writer Greta Gerwig.
She also took the time to pose for pictures with former stars of her favourite reality TV show, Love Island, taking selfies with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.