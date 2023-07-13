This Is What Inspired Margot Robbie's Most Glamorous Barbie Look Yet

Margot Robbie (R) and Ryan Gosling attend the European premiere of 'Barbie' at the Cineworld Leicester Square in London Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

While she’s been busy promoting the Barbie movie all around the world, Margot Robbie’s pink carpet looks have been impeccable.

She kicked things off with a nod to the original 1959 Barbie, wearing a striped black and white mini-dress referencing the iconic doll’s first ever outfit, and she and stylist Andrew Mukamal have been on a sartorial hot streak ever since.

For the film’s London launch, Margot stepped the glamour stakes up even further, with a stunning homage to the 1960 Enchanted Evening Barbie doll.

Margot paid a stunning homage to the 1960 Enchanted Evening Barbie doll Karwai Tang via Getty Images

Margot has been channelling different Barbie looks during the film's press tour John Phillips via Getty Images

Her pale pink satin dress with a corset-style bodice and draped skirt was a custom design by Vivienne Westwood couture, finished off with a flower-shaped embellishment on one side, with the famous Westwood orb logo in the centre.

Margot completed the enchanting ensemble with a white fluffy stole and ivory opera gloves, along with peep-toe jewelled Christian Louboutin high heels and a pearl choker and earrings by Assael.

Andrew shared the reference for the look on his Instagram account, and received plenty of glowing feedback from his followers, including praise from fellow celebrity stylist Samantha McMillen, who works with celebrities like Elle Fanning and Ana De Armas.

Margot Robbie as the ‘Enchanted Evening’ Barbie for the #Barbie London premiere. pic.twitter.com/A6uoMhBwvr — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) July 12, 2023

“Take a bow Andrew,” she commented. “You’ve done such an incredible job. So much work and planning. And all executed perfectly. Congratulations to the entire team.”

She also took the time to pose for pictures with former stars of her favourite reality TV show, Love Island, taking selfies with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.