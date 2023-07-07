Margot Robbie Throws It All The Way Back To The 90s With Her Latest Barbie Homage

Margot Robbie at Barbie's premiere in Mexico Hector Vivas via Getty Images

Top marks for commitment, Margot Robbie.

As the Barbie press tour continues, Margot chose to channel one of the iconic doll’s most memorable 90s looks on the red carpet.

For the film’s Mexico premiere in Juárez, the Australian star wore a bright pink dress that paid tribute to Earring Magic Barbie, a toy released in the early 90s.

Advertisement

The form-fitting Balmain design was fashioned from leather, with a neon mesh under-layer, and Margot finished off the tribute with a pair of pendant earrings, featuring stars and hearts, and a chain belt, to mirror the original doll’s ensemble.

Margot Robbie paying homage to Earring Magic Barbie Hector Vivas via Getty Images

She also opted for wavy hair, referencing Earring Magic Barbie’s 90s-tastic crimped style.

This marks the latest in a series of Barbie-inspired looks for the two-time Oscar nominee.

margot robbie as the earring magic barbie from 1992 at the mexico premiere of barbie pic.twitter.com/GUGqIy9cRj — ❦ (@saintdoII) July 7, 2023

Last month, Margot nodded to the doll’s history when she attended a photocall at Sydney’s Bondi Beach in a black-and-white striped Hervé Léger dress, inspired by the outfit worn by the original 1959 Barbie

Advertisement

Then, at a Barbie event in Seoul, she channelled 1985’s Day-to-Night Barbie with two custom-made Versace looks.

For the first look, taking its cues from Barbie’s daytime ensemble, Margot wore a bright pink skirt and blazer, accessorised with a white boater hat and a bejewelled clutch bag in the shape of an old-fashioned mobile phone.

Margot in Seoul Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images

The night-time look consisted of (you guessed it) a pink dress, with a sequinned bodice and tulle skirt, worn with pink heels and another glittery bag.

Margot’s stylist Andrew Mukamal has been sharing the reference points for each of her Barbie-inspired looks over on his Instagram account – and his followers have been loving it.

Advertisement

“The joy you are bringing to us all is immeasurable!” one fan commented alongside a snap of Margot wearing an outfit based on Barbie’s 1964 Sparkling Pink look, while another said that the stylist was “killing the assignment”.