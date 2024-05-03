James Corden And Ruth Jones Confirm Last Ever Gavin & Stacey Special Will Air This Christmas

Gavin & Stacey stars James Corden, Joanna Page, Mathew Horne and Ruth Jones BBC

Gavin & Stacey will return for what’s been billed as its last ever episode this Christmas.

Following rumours that James Corden and Ruth Jones had penned a new festive special for 2024 (which they subsequently downplayed) the duo confirmed on Friday morning that a new episode was in the works.

In their exciting announcement, the pair were seen holding a script for what was billed as “the finale” of Gavin & Stacey, set to air on Christmas Day.

James – who stepped down as host of US talk show The Late, Late Show last year – wrote in a separate Instagram post: “Some news… It’s official!!! We have finished writing the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey. See you on Christmas Day.”

Back in February, Deadline was the first to report that a brand new reunion special for the Bafta-winning sitcom would be airing on the BBC over the festive period.

The US media outlet claimed that the “majority of the main cast” will come together over the summer to film a new one-off episode, which would once again be written by James and Ruth, who also star as fan-favourite characters Smithy and Nessa.

At the time, the BBC declined to comment when contacted by HuffPost UK.

However, Ruth appeared to pour old water on these reports, when she claimed (in what we now know to be a red herring): “It’s, sadly, a rumour. I don’t know what to say. All I can say is, if there was something to say, on that front, James [Corden] and I would happily announce it. We would. But some random journalist who’s decided to write this story – I’m lost for words.”